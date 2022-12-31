Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022: Registration For Class 9, 10 Nagaland Students Ends Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Pre-Matric Scholarship Nagaland 2022

The Directorate of School Education, Nagaland will close the Nagaland Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 online registration portal today, December 31. Students who are studying in Class 9 and Class 10 can complete the online registration process through the website– scholarship.nagaland.gov.in. The Nagaland Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 online registration process started on November 21, 2022. Also Read || Pre-Matric Scholarship Now Limited To Classes 9, 10 In Government Schools Under OBC Category

The verification of e-application in the portal at the state level will be from January 1, 2023 to January 31, 2023. For the smooth implementation of the scheme, the department has asked the students to upload some of the necessary documents in the state portal which include Scheduled Tribe (SC) certificate, income certificate, mark sheet of previous examinations, adhaar card, passport photograph of the student, the front page of students' bank passbook and admission receipt.

To be eligible for the scholarship, student should belong to the ST category and should not be getting any other centrally funded Pre-Matric Scholarship. He or she should be a regular student studying at government or private schools recognized by the Government. Students whose parents' or guardians' annual income from all sources is less than Rs 2 lakhs ( both fresh and renewal) can avail of this scholarship.

The application completed needs to be submitted to the Head of the institution being attended or last attended by the candidates and then be forwarded by the Head of the institution to the sanctioning authority.