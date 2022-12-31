  • Home
  • Education
  • Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022: Registration For Class 9, 10 Nagaland Students Ends Today

Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022: Registration For Class 9, 10 Nagaland Students Ends Today

To avail the Nagaland Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 students should belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 31, 2022 8:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Lack Of Space A Hindrance In Opening More 'Specialised Excellence' Schools: Manish Sisodia
Education Highlights 2022: CUET's Rocky Debut, Delayed Academic Session, Return To Single Term Board Exams
No Dearth Of Talent In Delhi Government School Students: Manish Sisodia
Haryana Schools To Remain Closed From January 1 To 15 For Winter Break
Punjab Government Renames 56 Schools With Caste Tag
Education System Has Collapsed Under Burden Of Exams: Manish Sisodia
Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022: Registration For Class 9, 10 Nagaland Students Ends Today
Pre-Matric Scholarship Nagaland 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Directorate of School Education, Nagaland will close the Nagaland Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 online registration portal today, December 31. Students who are studying in Class 9 and Class 10 can complete the online registration process through the website– scholarship.nagaland.gov.in. The Nagaland Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022 online registration process started on November 21, 2022. Also Read || Pre-Matric Scholarship Now Limited To Classes 9, 10 In Government Schools Under OBC Category

The verification of e-application in the portal at the state level will be from January 1, 2023 to January 31, 2023. For the smooth implementation of the scheme, the department has asked the students to upload some of the necessary documents in the state portal which include Scheduled Tribe (SC) certificate, income certificate, mark sheet of previous examinations, adhaar card, passport photograph of the student, the front page of students' bank passbook and admission receipt.

Also Read || AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Application Ends Today

To be eligible for the scholarship, student should belong to the ST category and should not be getting any other centrally funded Pre-Matric Scholarship. He or she should be a regular student studying at government or private schools recognized by the Government. Students whose parents' or guardians' annual income from all sources is less than Rs 2 lakhs ( both fresh and renewal) can avail of this scholarship.

The application completed needs to be submitted to the Head of the institution being attended or last attended by the candidates and then be forwarded by the Head of the institution to the sanctioning authority.

Click here for more Education News
scholarships in india
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSEB Bihar Board Class 11 Intermediate Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; Here’s How To Apply
BSEB Bihar Board Class 11 Intermediate Exam 2024 Registration Deadline Extended; Here’s How To Apply
AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Application Ends Today
AICTE PG Scholarship Scheme Application Ends Today
Education In 2023: Things To Look Forward To; How It Will Differ From Previous Years
Education In 2023: Things To Look Forward To; How It Will Differ From Previous Years
Students Of AIIMS Delhi Can Now Meet Institute Director Without Appointment On Designated Days
Students Of AIIMS Delhi Can Now Meet Institute Director Without Appointment On Designated Days
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here
ICSI CS Executive, Professional June 2023 Exam Dates Out; Complete Schedule Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................