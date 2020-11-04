Prasar Bharati Signs Deal To Launch 51 DTH Channels For Education

Image credit: Prasar Bharati Twitter handle Prasar Bharati, MeitY To Launch 51 DTH Education Channels

Prasar Bharati and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have signed an agreement today to make 51 direct-to-home (DTH) Education TV channels. The new 51 DTH education TV channels will be available as DD co-branded channels to all DD FreeDish viewers.

These educational channels seek to provide quality educational programmes, including to those in rural and remote areas. The Prasar Bharati and MEITY’s services will be available free of cost for all the viewers.

Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of India, took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to announce this development. It said: “Prasar Bharati signed an MoU with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, Ministry of Electronics and IT today, making 51 DTH Education TV channels available as DD co-branded channels to all DD FreeDish viewers.”

“This is to bring quality educational programmes to every household, including those in rural and remote areas. The services will be available free of cost for all the viewers 24x7.” it further added.