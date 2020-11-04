  • Home
  • Education
  • Prasar Bharati Signs Deal To Launch 51 DTH Channels For Education

Prasar Bharati Signs Deal To Launch 51 DTH Channels For Education

These educational channels seek to provide quality educational programmes, including to those in rural and remote areas. The Prasar Bharati and MEITY’s services will be available free of cost for all the viewers.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 4, 2020 3:21 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Schools Reopen In Uttarakhand For Classes 10, 12; Thin Students' Attendance
Educational Institutes Reopen In Assam After Seven Months
COVID-19: Various Platforms Help Teachers In Giving Online Lessons, Interacting With Students
'Order' Saying Schools To Stay Closed Till November 30 Is Fake: Press Information Bureau
Schools, Colleges To Open In Phased Manner From November 2 In Andhra Pradesh
Private Schools In Noida Struggle For Attendance As Parents Still Wary Of COVID-19
Prasar Bharati Signs Deal To Launch 51 DTH Channels For Education
Prasar Bharati, MeitY To Launch 51 DTH Education Channels
Image credit: Prasar Bharati Twitter handle
New Delhi:

Prasar Bharati and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) have signed an agreement today to make 51 direct-to-home (DTH) Education TV channels. The new 51 DTH education TV channels will be available as DD co-branded channels to all DD FreeDish viewers.

These educational channels seek to provide quality educational programmes, including to those in rural and remote areas. The Prasar Bharati and MEITY’s services will be available free of cost for all the viewers.

Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster of India, took to the microblogging site, Twitter, to announce this development. It said: “Prasar Bharati signed an MoU with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics, Ministry of Electronics and IT today, making 51 DTH Education TV channels available as DD co-branded channels to all DD FreeDish viewers.”

“This is to bring quality educational programmes to every household, including those in rural and remote areas. The services will be available free of cost for all the viewers 24x7.” it further added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka: Report On Reopening Of Schools To Be Submitted To Chief Minister Within 5 Days
Karnataka: Report On Reopening Of Schools To Be Submitted To Chief Minister Within 5 Days
MDI Gurgaon: Fill Application Form By November 27; Know Eligibility Criteria, Schedule
MDI Gurgaon: Fill Application Form By November 27; Know Eligibility Criteria, Schedule
JoSSA 5th Seat Allotment Result Announced At Josaa.nic.in; Direct Link
JoSSA 5th Seat Allotment Result Announced At Josaa.nic.in; Direct Link
CPGET 2020 Date: Osmania University To Hold Postgraduate Entrance Exam From December 1
CPGET 2020 Date: Osmania University To Hold Postgraduate Entrance Exam From December 1
Not Possible To Conduct Upcoming CA Exams Online, ICAI Tells Supreme Court
Not Possible To Conduct Upcoming CA Exams Online, ICAI Tells Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................