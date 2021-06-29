Pramod Sawant Launches Goa Board's App To Provide Study Material To Students

  • Home
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education that will provide study material to the students.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2021 10:39 am IST

New Delhi:

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education that will provide study material to the students. The app would cater to the general public, students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and the institutions that are affiliated to the Goa board.

"Launched mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to cater to the general public, students of SSC & HSSC. The app which is available on Google Play Store & IOS App Store will provide the latest information/notifications and study material to the students," tweeted Goa CM on Monday.

According to an official release, the Head of the institutions would get notifications of circulars and announcements of the Goa Board. The Goa Board would also communicate personalised messages to the institutions through this medium.

The students too would be able to use the app to view announcements, study material and resources like question papers, answer books of previous years'' toppers which would be of great help.

The board also will publish necessary information related to upcoming Examinations and all important matters related to the examination conducted by the Goa Board. This will ensure better interaction between the institution, students, parents and the board.

The app is available in App Store and Play Store.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Goa Board
