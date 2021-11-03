Dharmendra Pradhan Urges Citizens To Support Vidyanjali School Education Programme

  • Home
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday greeted the nation on the eve of Diwali and urged citizens to join the mass movement of 'vidya daan' by contributing to its initiative 'Vidyanjali'.

Updated: Nov 3, 2021

New Delhi:

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday greeted the nation on the eve of Diwali and urged citizens to join the mass movement of 'vidya daan' by contributing to its initiative 'Vidyanjali'. The minister said the National Education Policy 2020 has given people the opportunity to focus on the spirit of sharing knowledge and expertise through "Vidyanjali".

"On such auspicious occasions, we celebrate the joy of 'giving' and 'daan' is the practice of cultivating generosity," he said. Talking about 'vidya daan', Pradhan in a video message said, "We all have certain expertise, skill and knowledge, which we can share with others. There's no better joy of giving, than giving that to our future generations."

Pradhan urged everyone to support the initiative to ensure quality education to the children across the country. "We want to develop Vidyanjali in such a way that everyone can contribute to school education in some way or the other. I hope citizens from all walks of life will join this mass movement of 'vidya daan'," he added.

'Vidyanjali' is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Education with the aim to strengthen schools through community and private sector involvement in schools across the country. The initiative would connect schools with varied volunteers from the Indian diaspora namely, young professionals, school alumni, in service and retired teachers and government officials.

