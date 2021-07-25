PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober Trends: Medical Aspirants Demand That NEET UG Be Postponed

#PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober Trends: Students want NEET Ug be postponed

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is scheduled to be held on September 12. Citing the change in the pattern of NEET exam and the requirement of more time to fill NEET application, medical aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG by using #PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober.

Recommended: Aakash NEET Free Mock Test Click Here || Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

The NEET question paper, unlike previous years, will have options as internal choices. As part of the new pattern, one section of the NEET question paper will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, while the other will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Several students seeking postponement have also demanded the same opportunities as received by JEE Main aspirants.

#PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober



We want postponement

We need one month more#MannKiBaat

We need more time for form filling#JEEMains2021 #CBSEprivateSTUDENTSLIVESMATTERWe @nsui

supports us

Thank you so much for this — Aarush Sharma ✪ (@Aarushsharma08) July 25, 2021

Another student in the Twitter handle said: “Question pattern is changed.. 2nd wave of COVID hit hard on everyone's so we want some more time. There is only one exam for Medical so postpone.”

question pattern is changed.. 2nd wave of #COVID19 hit hard on everyone's so we want some more time. Their is only one exam for #Medical so postpone. #PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober https://t.co/eVsgTzS12N — Anant Patel (@I_Anant_07) July 25, 2021

One student citing the possibility of the third wave of Covid said: “Please reschedule NEET UG date as you did for JEE Mains 4th attempt. We are going [through] a lot of anxiety due to the fear of third wave which may likely hit by the end of August and have its peak in September.”

PLEASE RESCHEDULE #NEETUG DATE AS YOU DID FOR JEE MAINS 4th ATTEMPT.WE ARE GOING A LOT OF ANXIETY DUE TO THE FEAR OF THIRD WAVE WHICH MAY LIKELY HIT BY END AUGUST & HAVE IT'S PEAK IN SEPTEMBER.#PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober — Chaudhari (@Chaudha60607353) July 25, 2021



