  #PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober Trends: Medical Aspirants Demand That NEET UG Be Postponed

#PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober: Medical aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG saying the new pattern of exam would require more time for revision and anticipating a third wave of Covid by September.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 25, 2021 4:43 pm IST

New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is scheduled to be held on September 12. Citing the change in the pattern of NEET exam and the requirement of more time to fill NEET application, medical aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG by using #PostponeNEETUGSeptToOctober.

The NEET question paper, unlike previous years, will have options as internal choices. As part of the new pattern, one section of the NEET question paper will be mandatory and will consist of 35 questions, while the other will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10.

Several students seeking postponement have also demanded the same opportunities as received by JEE Main aspirants.

Another student in the Twitter handle said: “Question pattern is changed.. 2nd wave of COVID hit hard on everyone's so we want some more time. There is only one exam for Medical so postpone.”

One student citing the possibility of the third wave of Covid said: “Please reschedule NEET UG date as you did for JEE Mains 4th attempt. We are going [through] a lot of anxiety due to the fear of third wave which may likely hit by the end of August and have its peak in September.”


