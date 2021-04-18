Postpone University Exams In Kerala: Shashi Tharoor To Governor

Shashi Tharoor also asked the Kerala Governor to consider online exams for university students

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday requested Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to postpone physical exams at universities, “until such time as either COVID is past”, or consider online exams.

“I am pleased to say that I have had an excellent conversation with Kerala Governor Arif Mohd Khan, who heard me out sympathetically and has promised to consider the matter in his capacity as Chancellor/Visitor of all state universities. Irresponsible to conduct physical exams now,” the Member of Parliament from Thiruvananthapuram tweeted.

In a separate tweet, Mr Tharoor said, “Following our conversation, and at his request, I have also sent him my own representation in writing so that it is a matter of official record.”

“I am already the recipient of hundreds of representations from students of Kerala University, CUSAT, the Kerala University of Health Sciences, the College of Agriculture in Vellayani, and from LLB students who have to take examinations state-wide between tomorrow and April 28,” Mr Shashi Tharoor said.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) today postponed all the examinations including its common admission test (CUSAT CAT).

“All university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19 stands postponed.The revised dates will be announced later,” the university said.