“Postpone NEET UG 2022”, Undergraduate Medical Aspirants Demand On Twitter

NEET 2022 UG aspirants demand postponement

With the National Testing Agency (NTA) opening the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) application correction window, the demand to postpone the undergraduate medical entrance test has grown larger. NEET UG 2022 has been scheduled to be held on July 17 across the country in pen and paper format across the country. Citing that some students seat for both JEE Main and NEET exams, and there is less gap between the second session of JEE Main and NEET UG 2022, NEET 2022 aspirants have taken to social media demanding the postponement of NEET UG.

The online NEET UG application correction window has been made available on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have submitted the NEET 2022 forms and now want to make changes in the application form can edit and modify the NEET UG 2022 registration form by May 27 (up to 9 pm).

A student saying this is the last chance has urged for postponement of NEET exam 2022. “For many students it is the last chance to appear for the exam. This one decision can ruin so many student's future. Requested to give time for preparation,” the medical aspirant said.

Another aspirant said: "NEETUG exam date was always announced 5 month back but this time why only 3 month ago? We know that you want to make the exam dates the same as before but this method is wrong, due to which the students have come under pressure. Delay in counseling was not our fault."

"Last year JEE mains 1st attempt was conducted on Feb 2021. This year JEE's 1st attempt will be held in June last and NEETUG will be on 17 July This means JEE aspirants were given 16 month Whereas NEETUG aspirant were given only 9 month," another said.