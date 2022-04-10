Postpone NEET UG 2022 Trends On Social Media; Here's What Students' Say

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET UG 2022 will be held on July 17

NEET UG 2022: The students are on their demand to postpone National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG 2022) as they are getting less time to prepare for the medical entrance after their board exams. NEET UG 2022 is scheduled to be held on July 17.

Saptak Sharma, a CBSE 12th aspirant said that students having Science stream (PCMB) will have to appear on their last paper on Mathematics paper on June 7, while students having Computer Science, the 12th exam will be concluded on June 13. "We will just get a month to focus on medical entrance- NEET UG 2022 preparation. And unlike JEE, we have just one attempt, is this justified? Should not consider these scenario before announcing the dates for NEET exam?" the student argued.

Another student Harsh Goel who is having ISC second semester exam from April 26 said that just a month for NEET exam preparation is not enough to do well in such an important competitive exam. Mr Goel's ISC exam will conclude on June 1 with Computer Science. "NTA should postpone the NEET date to August atleast as we will get months to prepare for the NEET. NEET on July 17 will be a burden for medical entrance aspirants," the student said. Mr.Goel also demanded two attempts of NEET UG 2022 like JEE Main 2022.

#PostponeNEETUG2022 is also trending on social media, here are some reactions on micro blogging site- Twitter.

Hardeep Rana, tutor at Goel Academy said that the gap between the board exams and NEET is too less. "A time gap between these two important exams; Plus 2 and NEET will be beneficial for the students preparing for medical entrance. For JEE, students have a chance to improve, but NEET is just one attempt, and have to wait for a year again."

NEET 2022 also went through a slew of changes this year, from increase in exam duration to removal of upper age limit. Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash Educational Services Limited said, "This change is favorable and in the interest of students. Many students have shown dissatisfaction and complained that they could not attempt the entire NEET paper due to the crunch of time as they had to read all 200 questions although only 180 questions were to be attempted."

"Now with the 20 minutes additional time, students will have extra time to spend on all 15 questions of section B in each subject and then can choose the best 10 questions to answer for which they are pretty much confident," said Mr. Tiwari.

NEET UG 2022 will be held in 543 cities across India and 12 countries abroad- United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Nepal, Malaysia, Kuwait, Nigeria, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Singapore. The application process will be concluded on May 6 at neet.nta.nic.in.