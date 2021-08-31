Image credit: Shutterstock Postpone NEET UG 2021: Over 1,400 signatures on online petition (representational)

Postpone NEET UG 2021: Over 1,400 people have signed a petition on change.org for postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021. Similar to many ongoing social media campaigns, the petitioner said, the reason why NEET 2021 should be postponed is it is scheduled around other entrance exams, including the CBSE Class 12 improvement and private candidates’ exams. NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12.

“The medical entrance date is clashing with CBSE private exams, state and national level UG entrance exams. To avoid this clash and have time to prepare for NEET-UG 2021, students are demanding that the exam be postponed to October,” Akash Sharma, the petitioner, said.

The petition, started with a target of 1,500 signatures, reached 500 at 9 am and at the time of publication, it has 1,430 signatures.

Odisha JEE, Maharashtra CET, ICAR AIEEA UG are some other entrance exams scheduled around NEET 2021.

Neeraj Kundan, President of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) on August 28 wrote to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to raise the issue. The NSUI national President said NEET 2021 should be rescheduled to give a window of at least 7-14 days so that students can prepare for different exams.

The online petition said NEET UG 2021 should be postponed till October.

“We request the Education Minister and the NTA to take the wise decision of postponing the NEET exam to October for the sake of students' mental stress and safety and so that every neet aspirant gets an equal chance in performing well during this tough time,” the petitioner said.

In addition to these, students are running multiple online campaigns with hashtags #ShiftNEETUG2021, #PostponeNEETUGtillOctober, #PostponeNEETUG to defer the medical entrance exam.