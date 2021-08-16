NEET 2021 Close To CBSE, Other Exams; Students Seek Postponement

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET 2021 close to CBSE optional, MHT CET, OJEE, CoMEDK, ICAR AIEEA UG exams (representational)

Postpone NEET-UG 2021: Medical entrance exam, NEET, is scheduled around many state and national-level entrance exams and board exams, students have been complaining on social media. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 improvement and compartment exams are scheduled from August 25 to September 15. On September 13, a day after NEET 2021, CBSE students will take the Maths paper. Other state-level entrance tests, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and Madhya Pradesh Class 12 improvement exams are also scheduled around NEET 2021.

Recommended: Join NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

MHT CET 2021 will be held in two phases, from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20. CoMEDK UGET 2021 will be held on September 14.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

A national-level exam, ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG, for admission to BSc programmes, is scheduled for September 7, 8, and 13, 2021.

“12th September NEET UG. 13th September ICAR UG. Exams are clashing with one another. Impossible to reach center from one to another in a day,” Himanshu Borah tweeted.

#PostponeNEETUG

12th september NEET UG

13th september ICAR UG



Exams are clashing with one another.



Impossible to reach center from one to another in a day



They are Humans not Machines.

Please them them as Humans.@dpradhanbjp @narendramodi @EduMinOfIndia @ndtv @DG_NTA — Himanshu Borah (@UrHimanshuBorah) August 16, 2021

Here’s what people have said on Twitter using #PostponeNEETUG:

Odisha JEE is scheduled for September 6 to 18.

“Please listen to [the needs] of student community, postpone the exams just by 2 weeks as many dates of exams are clashing,” added another.

#PostponeNEETUG @dpradhanbjp @PMOIndia @narendramodi @ndtv

Plz listen to deeds of student community , postpone the exams just by 2 weeks as many dates of exams are clashing pic.twitter.com/CaPM4pj0kz — ParamjeeT (@paramjee_t) August 16, 2021

As of now, the NTA has not made any announcement regarding rescheduling of NEET 2021. Also, there is no update on the postponement of other entrance, board exams yet.

If JEE adv is on 3rd October and their academic session can be managed.. Then why not NEET in October.

We don't have multiple attempts like JEE main.

For MBBS NEET-UG is the only entrance exam (as AIIMS,JIPMER are scrappped out) .@dpradhanbjp @DG_NTA



#PostponeNEETUG pic.twitter.com/UwbqWl3FDN — Aahil (@Aahil33992113) August 16, 2021

NEET 2021 admit card will be issued on September 9, three days ahead of the exam.