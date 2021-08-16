  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET 2021 Close To CBSE, Other Exams; Students Seek Postponement

NEET 2021 Close To CBSE, Other Exams; Students Seek Postponement

Postpone NEET-UG 2021: A day after NEET 2021, CBSE students will take the Maths paper. Other state-level entrance tests, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and Madhya Pradesh Class 12 improvement exams are also scheduled around NEET 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 16, 2021 12:08 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET 2021 Admit Card: Five Points Students Must Remember
NEET 2021: Check Cut-Off Scores From Last Year
NEET 2021: Today Is The Last Date To Pay Examination Fee
NEET 2021: NTA Extends Deadline To Submit Application Fee
NEET 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell Issues Notification For State Students
NEET 2021 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Here’s What You Can Edit
NEET 2021 Close To CBSE, Other Exams; Students Seek Postponement
NEET 2021 close to CBSE optional, MHT CET, OJEE, CoMEDK, ICAR AIEEA UG exams (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

Postpone NEET-UG 2021: Medical entrance exam, NEET, is scheduled around many state and national-level entrance exams and board exams, students have been complaining on social media. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 improvement and compartment exams are scheduled from August 25 to September 15. On September 13, a day after NEET 2021, CBSE students will take the Maths paper. Other state-level entrance tests, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and Madhya Pradesh Class 12 improvement exams are also scheduled around NEET 2021.

RecommendedJoin NEET Crash Course to Revise Your NEET Syllabus. Click Here

MHT CET 2021 will be held in two phases, from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20. CoMEDK UGET 2021 will be held on September 14.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

A national-level exam, ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG, for admission to BSc programmes, is scheduled for September 7, 8, and 13, 2021.

“12th September NEET UG. 13th September ICAR UG. Exams are clashing with one another. Impossible to reach center from one to another in a day,” Himanshu Borah tweeted.

Here’s what people have said on Twitter using #PostponeNEETUG:

Odisha JEE is scheduled for September 6 to 18.

“Please listen to [the needs] of student community, postpone the exams just by 2 weeks as many dates of exams are clashing,” added another.

As of now, the NTA has not made any announcement regarding rescheduling of NEET 2021. Also, there is no update on the postponement of other entrance, board exams yet.

NEET 2021 admit card will be issued on September 9, three days ahead of the exam.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Board Exam 2021 NEET 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Admission 2021: Highest First Cut-Offs For BA English, Economics Last Year
DU Admission 2021: Highest First Cut-Offs For BA English, Economics Last Year
NEET 2021 Admit Card: Five Points Students Must Remember
NEET 2021 Admit Card: Five Points Students Must Remember
GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board 12th Science Repeaters Result Declared
GSEB HSC Result 2021: Gujarat Board 12th Science Repeaters Result Declared
ARWU Rankings: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Staff, Students As Calcutta University Secures 2nd Rank
ARWU Rankings: Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Teachers, Staff, Students As Calcutta University Secures 2nd Rank
Schools To Reopen In Karnataka: 5 Points On Covid Guidelines, Testing, Vaccination
Schools To Reopen In Karnataka: 5 Points On Covid Guidelines, Testing, Vaccination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................