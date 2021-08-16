NEET 2021 Close To CBSE, Other Exams; Students Seek Postponement
Postpone NEET-UG 2021: A day after NEET 2021, CBSE students will take the Maths paper. Other state-level entrance tests, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and Madhya Pradesh Class 12 improvement exams are also scheduled around NEET 2021.
Postpone NEET-UG 2021: Medical entrance exam, NEET, is scheduled around many state and national-level entrance exams and board exams, students have been complaining on social media. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 improvement and compartment exams are scheduled from August 25 to September 15. On September 13, a day after NEET 2021, CBSE students will take the Maths paper. Other state-level entrance tests, Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021, Karnataka’s CoMEDK exam, Odisha JEE, and Madhya Pradesh Class 12 improvement exams are also scheduled around NEET 2021.
MHT CET 2021 will be held in two phases, from September 4 to 10 and from September 14 to 20. CoMEDK UGET 2021 will be held on September 14.
A national-level exam, ICAR AIEEA 2021 UG, for admission to BSc programmes, is scheduled for September 7, 8, and 13, 2021.
“12th September NEET UG. 13th September ICAR UG. Exams are clashing with one another. Impossible to reach center from one to another in a day,” Himanshu Borah tweeted.
Here’s what people have said on Twitter using #PostponeNEETUG:
Odisha JEE is scheduled for September 6 to 18.
“Please listen to [the needs] of student community, postpone the exams just by 2 weeks as many dates of exams are clashing,” added another.
As of now, the NTA has not made any announcement regarding rescheduling of NEET 2021. Also, there is no update on the postponement of other entrance, board exams yet.
NEET 2021 admit card will be issued on September 9, three days ahead of the exam.