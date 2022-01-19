Postpone NEET PG 2022: Student's Association Writes To Health Ministry To Postpone Medical Entrance

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on March 12

Postpone NEET PG 2022: The demand to postpone the medical entrance- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022 is on rise, with several doctors' association, students' body are demanding to defer the medical entrance. National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) in a letter to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Medical Sciences mentioned that the pandemic already had a worst effect on the academic career of the aspirants and in these tough times 'the covid warriors' should be specially looked but the government is least concerned about them.

"The notice of NEET PG 2022 is out and is scheduled amidst third wave on March 12, moreover, the ongoing counselling of NEET PG 2021 overlaps with the exam which makes is uncertain for the waiting list students, whether to wait or to prepare again with added burden and tension," read the NSUI letter quoting President Neeraj Kundan. The letter also referred to the National Board of Examinations, National Medical Commission, AIIMS Director.

Time and again, Modi Govt has proven that it's incapable of handling the country. Modi Govt has exhibited zero interest in securing the future of students.

NSUI President Shri @Neerajkundan Ji wrote to the authorities to solve the issue of the junior Doctors.#postponeNeetPG2022 pic.twitter.com/y7egY1QmXI — NSUI (@nsui) January 19, 2022

Moreover, over 8,300 interns from 10 states whose internship commencement got delayed due to pandemic will not be eligible to appear in the exam. "Only those students are eligible who completed their internship by May 31," the letter read. The NSUI President also argued that if NEET MDS exam was earlier postponed by three months since their counselling procedures were not over, then why NEET PG exam could not be deferred.

The Gujarat Intern Doctors’ Association in a letter to the National Medical Council said that students who have not completed their 12 months of internship will miss the opportunity to appear for the exams. The Maharashtra based Junior Doctors Network of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in a letter to the Maharashtra Medical Council and National Medical Commission raised their grievances, mentioning that a total of 8,032 students will complete their internship after June 31, 2022, and the conduct of NEET PG exam on scheduled March 12 will lead to their loss in their academic careers without their mistake.

Lots of doctors' association and aspirants raised their demand through the social media sites- Twitter, Instagram, Facebook to defer the NEET PG exam dates. #posponeneetpg2022 are one of the top trends on Twitter.

Some batches of interns cannot give the exam because of early neet pg 2022 exam and their late start of internship dur to covid. please postpone the exam till May-June.

Respected @mansukhmandviya

sir @NBEMS_INDIA #NEETPG2022 #postponeneetpg2022 — RAHUL PRADHAN (@rahulpradhan147) January 19, 2022

#NEETPG2022 postpone

Mismanagement of various govt bodies resulting into delayed counselling and addmission process of NEET PG 2021...

But At the last only Medical students get Punishment of All this things as Well planned NEET PG 2022 On Date Of Result of STRAY VACCANCY ROUND. — Dr.Shubham Kalambe (@DrShubz_k) January 17, 2022

The registration process for the NEET PG 2022 exam has started, and it will conclude on February 4. Instructions on registration and eligibility criteria related to NEET PG will be available at NBE websites- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.