  • #PostponeNEETPG2022: Junior Doctors Demand Postponement Of Exam As Date Clashes With Counselling

#PostponeNEETPG2022: Junior Doctors Demand Postponement Of Exam As Date Clashes With Counselling

NEET PG is scheduled to be held on March 12, while the counselling process will be concluded on March 16

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 11:16 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Junior Doctors are demanding to postpone the NEET PG exam scheduled on March 12
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET PG 2022: Thousands of junior doctors and aspirants are demanding to defer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022 date as it is clashing with the ongoing PG counselling process. NEET PG is scheduled to be held on March 12, while the counselling process will be concluded on March 16.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

Dr. Chinmayee Gowda, Women Wing Incharge, Federation of All India Medical Association told Careers360 that over 8000 interns will not be eligible to take the medical entrance if it is scheduled to be conducted on March 12. "The junior doctors are being punished for what is not their fault. People might think let the exam happen and counselling can be late. That doesn’t explain the March 12 exam for right?" the doctor argued.

Also, the NEET PG counselling process for previous year will be concluded on March 16. "How is it fair to conduct the exam on March in between the counselling of previous year," the doctor said. Last year, the NEET MDS exam was postponed to four months due to the ongoing counselling in October. "We are asking the same justice to be carried on. We are not asking for extra time, all are asking is to give our right time which is reasonable two to four months away from March," she added.

The Gujarat Intern Doctors’ Association in a letter to the National Medical Council said that students who have not completed their 12 months of internship will miss the opportunity to appear for the exams. The Maharashtra based Junior Doctors Network of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in a letter to the Maharashtra Medical Council and National Medical Commission raised their grievances, mentioning that a total of 8,032 students will complete their internship after June 31, 2022, and the conduct of NEET PG exam on scheduled March 12 will lead to their loss in their academic careers without their mistake.

Lots of doctors' association and aspirants raised their demand through the social media sites- Twitter, Instagram, Facebook to defer the NEET PG exam dates. #posponeneetpg2022 are one of the top trends on Twitter.

The registration process for the NEET PG 2022 exam has started, and it will conclude on February 4. Instructions on registration and eligibility criteria related to NEET PG will be available at NBE websites- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

