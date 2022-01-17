PostponeNEETPG2022: Junior Doctors Demand Postponement Of Exam As Date Clashes With Counselling

Image credit: shutterstock.com Junior Doctors are demanding to postpone the NEET PG exam scheduled on March 12

NEET PG 2022: Thousands of junior doctors and aspirants are demanding to defer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) exam 2022 date as it is clashing with the ongoing PG counselling process. NEET PG is scheduled to be held on March 12, while the counselling process will be concluded on March 16.

Dr. Chinmayee Gowda, Women Wing Incharge, Federation of All India Medical Association told Careers360 that over 8000 interns will not be eligible to take the medical entrance if it is scheduled to be conducted on March 12. "The junior doctors are being punished for what is not their fault. People might think let the exam happen and counselling can be late. That doesn’t explain the March 12 exam for right?" the doctor argued.

Also, the NEET PG counselling process for previous year will be concluded on March 16. "How is it fair to conduct the exam on March in between the counselling of previous year," the doctor said. Last year, the NEET MDS exam was postponed to four months due to the ongoing counselling in October. "We are asking the same justice to be carried on. We are not asking for extra time, all are asking is to give our right time which is reasonable two to four months away from March," she added.

The Gujarat Intern Doctors’ Association in a letter to the National Medical Council said that students who have not completed their 12 months of internship will miss the opportunity to appear for the exams. The Maharashtra based Junior Doctors Network of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in a letter to the Maharashtra Medical Council and National Medical Commission raised their grievances, mentioning that a total of 8,032 students will complete their internship after June 31, 2022, and the conduct of NEET PG exam on scheduled March 12 will lead to their loss in their academic careers without their mistake.

Regarding concern of Interns of India including Interns of North Gujarat University for Eligibility Criteria to appear in NEET PG 2022,



Team @GIDA_Official wrote request letter to Dr.Anil Nayak Sir (Member of @NMC_IND from Gujarat) for immediate intervention.#NEETPG2022 pic.twitter.com/gtB2SPhiyx — Gujarat Intern Doctors' Association - GIDA (@GIDA_Official) January 12, 2022

Lots of doctors' association and aspirants raised their demand through the social media sites- Twitter, Instagram, Facebook to defer the NEET PG exam dates. #posponeneetpg2022 are one of the top trends on Twitter.

If NMC, NBE & MCC do Co-ordidnation Meeting before declaring any Exam Notification, then problems which are happening every year won't occur



Now,matter will go in Supreme Court for not following order of court & eligibility issue of Interns!#postponeneetpg2022 #NEETPG2022 pic.twitter.com/qE0cuBfTpU — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) January 17, 2022

3600 MBBS interns from Kerala are not eligible to take NEET PG 2022 for no mistake of theirs.

Is @narendramodi government blind to this injustice by @NBEMS_INDIA or is it another way to neglect South states.#postponeneetpg2022 #SaveKeralaInterns — EriC Stephen (@Ericjusa) January 14, 2022

Another day another concern for medicos! Now demands of #Postponeneetpg2022 surfacing !!

What are your views on this ? — All India Young Doctors United (@AIYDUofficial) January 14, 2022

Request Hon’ Health Minister @mansukhmandviya to kindly consider the problems of students appearing #NEETPG2021 #NEETPG2022



*Neet PG 2022 exam date is 12.3.2022.



*Whereas last date of joining after completion of stray vacancy round-Neet PG 2021 counselling is 16.3.2022.



1/3 pic.twitter.com/cOiRkwo2mH — P. Wilson MP (@PWilsonDMK) January 16, 2022

The registration process for the NEET PG 2022 exam has started, and it will conclude on February 4. Instructions on registration and eligibility criteria related to NEET PG will be available at NBE websites- nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.