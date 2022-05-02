Postpone NEET PG 2022: Doctors Association Writes To Health Ministry

Image credit: shutterstock.com NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21

NEET PG 2022: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requested to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) exam scheduled for May 21 citing the delay in the counselling process. In the letter, the doctors association mentioned that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on April 30 announced that the provisional stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling was made 'null and void' and the final result will be released on Tuesday, May 2. Further, following the completion, the state governments can conduct a mop-up round, several states have already released schedule which will commence from May, the letter read.

Latest: Free Download NEET PG Previous Year Sample Papers. Click Here

Suggested : Stress Management Techniques: Causes, Symptoms, Techniques. Read More.

Suggested : How to Increase Memory Power. Read More.

Requesting @MoHFW_INDIA @OfficeOf_MM @NBEMS_INDIA to Postpone NEET PG 22 exams from May to July as the students are facing a lot of trouble in participating in ongoing 21 counselling and preparing for 22 exams.This move is need of the hour.@DrRohanKrishna3 @DrHareeshPathak pic.twitter.com/EOHVl9AMJl — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) May 2, 2022

The FAIMA letter asserted that the candidates should get a fair chance to participate in the counselling process and also get adequate time to prepare for the NEET PG 2022. "An outcome like this can only be achieved if the concerned authorities take into consideration the chaos created during this counselling process and empathise with the candidates. Such an outcome can only be accomplished if they allow a deferral of the NEET PG 2022 exam," the letter mentioned.

The doctors association requested the Health Ministry, concerned authorities to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam from May to July. NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21.