Postpone NEET PG 2022: Doctors Association Writes To Health Ministry

NEET PG 2022: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) requested the Health Ministry, concerned authorities to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam from May to July. NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 2, 2022 7:20 pm IST

Postpone NEET PG 2022: Doctors Association Writes To Health Ministry
NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET PG 2022: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) in a letter to the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya requested to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) exam scheduled for May 21 citing the delay in the counselling process. In the letter, the doctors association mentioned that the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on April 30 announced that the provisional stray vacancy round of NEET PG counselling was made 'null and void' and the final result will be released on Tuesday, May 2. Further, following the completion, the state governments can conduct a mop-up round, several states have already released schedule which will commence from May, the letter read.

The FAIMA letter asserted that the candidates should get a fair chance to participate in the counselling process and also get adequate time to prepare for the NEET PG 2022. "An outcome like this can only be achieved if the concerned authorities take into consideration the chaos created during this counselling process and empathise with the candidates. Such an outcome can only be accomplished if they allow a deferral of the NEET PG 2022 exam," the letter mentioned.

The doctors association requested the Health Ministry, concerned authorities to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam from May to July. NEET PG 2022 is scheduled to be held on May 21.

