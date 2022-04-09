  • Home
  • Postpone NEET PG 2022, Extend Internship Eligibility: Kerala House Surgeon's Association Urges NBE

NEET PG 2022: The Kerala House Surgeon's Association has urged the NBE to postpone the NEET PG 2022 exam by one month and to extend the eligibility date till August 31.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 9, 2022 5:04 pm IST

Kerala House Surgeon's Association urges NBE to postpone NEET PG 2022 exam. (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2022: The Kerala House Surgeon's Association (KHSA) has urged the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to postpone the National Eligibility Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 exam by one month and to extend the eligibility date till August 31. In a letter to NBE, the Kerala House Surgeon's Association said, "Medical students of Kerala were subjected to a long period of uncertainty surrounding their clinical postings and exam dates, resulting in their final MBBS exams getting postponed repeatedly and in turn, their internship."

"Out of around 8,500 interns who were ineligible to write the exam, around 2,500 intern doctors were from Kerala," the KHSA said in a statement.

Around 2,500 house surgeons who come under the Kerala University of Health Sciences will be ineligible to write the NEET PG exam as their internship will conclude only by August, as the eligibility criterion right now is set to July 31, as the internship eligibility criteria deadline was previously changed from May 31 to July 31, which did not accommodate interns from Kerala, the association said.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) had postponed the NEET PG 2022 exam to May 21 from the previously scheduled date of March 12 following representations received from doctors regarding a request to delay the medical entrance test since it clashes with the counselling date.

NEET PG NEET 2022
