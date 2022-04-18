  • Home
  • "If NEET PG Happens On May 21, We Have To Surrender Our Medical Degrees," Doctors Write To President, PM Modi

NEET PG 2022: The doctors requested the president, prime minister and other concerned authorities to postpone the medical entrance by atleast two months

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 18, 2022 8:46 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NEET PG 2022 will be held on May 21
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

NEET PG 2022: Thousands of doctors shared their grievances on appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG 2022) exam through a letter written to the President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, doctors mentioned that if the NEET PG 2022 exam will be held on May 21, then doctors have no choice but to surrender their prestigious medical degrees to Government of India at Rastrapathi Bhavan. "There is no one showing empathy or compassion for the COVID warriors in the time of urgency. We are being continuously harrased mentally by NMC (National Medical Council ) and NBE (National Board of Examination) because of their mismanagement .We are not at fault at any of time but because of the chaotic bodies like NMC and NBE, we are facing all these consequences," read the letter.

In the letter, the doctors pointed out the insufficient gap to prepare for the NEET PG 2022 exam, as the NEET PG 2021 counselling is scheduled to be over on May 3, and some state counselling will start afterwards. "As per the policy of NMC there needs to be sufficient gap between Counselling of one session and next examination. But this year the all-India counselling will over by 3rd May,2022 and State counselling will start afterwards which might go till mid or may end. The examination is scheduled on 21st May, just few days after completion of All India counselling. This stands unfair," it mentioned.

Narrating their agony in appearing for the NEET PG 2022 exam, the doctors wrote, " We are in a dilema if we should attend counselling or prepare for exam because of this insufficient time gap. Also counselling schedule was changed nearly 7 times by MCC this year , also mop up round was cancelled both at all India and state level. How could we study amongst these uncertainties created by these exam bodies."

The letter also referred to the previous postponement order, where Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya M had clearly directed NBE to give 6-8 week gap between counselling and exam. The doctors requested the president, prime minister and other concerned authorities to postpone the medical entrance by atleast two months. "I request you to kindly intervene in this at the earliest keeping in mind the life of thousands of doctors, whom you once called COVID WARRIORS," the letter concludes.

