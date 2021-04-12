Postpone NEET PG 2021, Say Students; NBE To Release Admit Cards Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Amid 'postpone NEET PG 2021' demands, NBE will release admit cards today. The exam is scheduled for April 18 (representational photo)

NEET PG 2021: With COVID-19 cases rising across India, medical students have asked for a postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2021. The National Board of Examinations (NBE), which conducts the exam, is expected to release admit cards today. The entrance exam will be held on April 18 for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma programmes for the 2021 academic session.

“NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be held on 18th April across India. We are seeing record numbers of COVID infections now, this will put a lot of risk and stress on 2 lakh candidates and their parents.@PMOIndia must consider postponing it by 2 weeks to save students,” Srijan Pal Singh said.

#NEETPG2021 is scheduled to be held on 18th April across India. We are seeing record numbers of COVID infections now, this will put a lot of risk & stress on 2 lakh candidates & their parents.@PMOIndia must consider postponing it by 2 weeks to save students.#postponeneetpg — Srijan Pal Singh Kalam 🇮🇳 (@srijanpalsingh) April 10, 2021

“Let's say if someone reaches the city(in lockdown) of their exam by Thursday evening by booking a cab and stays at a hotel. How will they reach the exam centre on Sunday? By walking?” asked Surya Nittala, with #postponeneetpg

Let's say if someone reaches the city(in lockdown) of their exam by Thursday evening by booking a cab and stays at a hotel. How will they reach exam centre on Sunday? By walk? #NEETPG #NEETPG2021 #postponeneetpg — surya nittala (@surya_nittala) April 10, 2021

“Sir, amidst rise in covid cases and death toll, I humbly request you to postpone NEET PG for all the aspirant doctors. Large gathering of parents and students, travelling to other states for the exam is harmful for their lives,” one twitter user wrote, addressing PM Narendra Modi.

@narendramodi Sir, amidst rise in covid cases n death toll i , humbly request u to postpone neet pg for all the aspirant doctors. Large gathering of parents and students, travelling to other states for the exam is harmful for their lives#postponeneetpg — Romi Chatterjee Das (@RomiChatterjee5) April 8, 2021

A petition, Postpone NEET PG 2021, on change.org has been signed by over 1,200 people.

“We can't keep our mind at peace if we sit in the exam hall thinking we may get infected...kindly accept our request and postpone the exam till this second wave of pandemic subsides and lockdown in other states get over,” the petitioner said.

However, the NBE on April 9 clarified the entrance exam will not be postponed.

“...It has been decided not to defer this examination, as the peak of cases remains unpredictable. Considering the importance of the examination in admitting post-graduates in their respective subjects for further training, it is in the best interest of candidates to continue to hold this examination on the announced date,” the NBE said.

The board said it has introduced many precautionary measures, including same state exam centres, staggered entry and exit, isolation lab for symptomatic candidates.

NEET PG admit cards will be a COVID e-pass to facilitate movement of the candidates in case of any travel related restrictions, the board said.

Wearing face mask will be compulsory for all and candidates will be provided with a protective kit, containing a face mask, face shield and five hand sanitizer sachets.