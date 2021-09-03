NEET 2021: Supreme Court Adjourns Plea To Reschedule CBSE 12th Offline Exam

NEET 2021 is scheduled for September 12, which is close to Maths, Physics and Biology papers of CBSE 12th offline exams

The Supreme Court of India on September 3 adjourned to Monday a plea seeking directions to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to change dates of the Class 12 Private, Patrachar and Compartment exams. CBSE offline exams are clashing with competitive exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021.

The plea also sought directions to ensure that colleges and universities admit students who were to appear for the Private Patrachar exams and 2nd Compartment exams on a provisional basis and not reject their applications due to the delayed results.

The court on Friday discussed private, compartment students’ results and undergraduate admissions.

The Supreme Court bench directed the petitioner to serve an advanced copy to the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE). AICTE is the top technical education regulator in the country.

Advocate Anjaneya Mishra, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, requested the top court’s direction to the University Grants Commission (UGC) that colleges do not take admissions until CBSE private candidates’ results are out.

Advocate Approv Kurup, appearing for the UGC, said there is enough time for admissions if the CBSE gives a firm date.

Advocate Rupesh Kumar, appearing for CBSE, said “ [The] last date for exam is September 16 and results will be declared by September 30...The schedule was approved by this court.”

The CBSE board offline improvement started on August 25 and will continue till September 15, 2021.

A section of students is demanding to postpone NEET 2021, saying the exam is close to other competitive exams and CBSE offline exams.

On September 13, a day after NEET 2021, CBSE students will take the Maths paper. The Biology exam is scheduled for September 6 and Physics for September 9.