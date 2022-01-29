  • Home
Postpone Kerala University Of Health Sciences MBBS Exams, MP Shashi Tharoor Writes To Kerala Governor

MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "It is unreasonable at a time when the pandemic is at its peak in Kerala, & students are feeling overwhelmed & stressed, that universities are carrying on w/their normal examination schedules as if human anxieties were irrelevant."

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 6:49 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MP Shashi Tharoor argued the decision of conducting exams by the varsities when the pandemic is at its peak in the state
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

In the wake of alarming Covid-19 pandemic situations in Kerala, the students are demanding to postpone the first-year MBBS exams of Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) that is scheduled to commence on February 2. Supporting the students' demand, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in his letter to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan conveyed the students' concern seeking to postpone their first year MBBS exams.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted, "Have written to Kerala Governor today conveying just 1 of the over 200 emails I have received from medical students seeking postponement of their 1st year MBBS exams scheduled this week by KUHS. I have requested him to intervene with the authorities. State Govt is unresponsive."

The MP also argued the decision of conducting exams by the varsities when the pandemic is at its peak in the state. "It is unreasonable at a time when the pandemic is at its peak in Kerala, & students are feeling overwhelmed & stressed, that universities are carrying on w/their normal examination schedules as if human anxieties were irrelevant. The state govt's hands-off policy doesn't help," MP Tharoor tweeted.

"Please stop spamming me," MP requested to students. "At the same time i would plead w/the students,who have again swamped my email inbox today, that this is extremely inconsiderate. I do not need to read the same text 200 times to get the message! I am not the Minister, only a well-wisher," he tweeted.

The students have also written a letter to the chancellor and vice-chancellor requesting to postpone the first-year MBBS exams.

