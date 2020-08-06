Postpone JEE, NEET: Petition Filed In Supreme Court Today

A petition demanding postponement of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main 2020), and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) has been filed today.

The engineering and medical entrance exams are scheduled to be held in September. Students, concerned about their health and safety, have been demanding a further postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

As per reports, 11 JEE and NEET students from 11 states have filed a petition in the Supreme Court for seeking relief for postponement of the JEE Advanced 2020 and NEET 2020 exams. The students sought for more number of exam centres as a precautionary measure and urged for transport facilities to and from the examination centres.

“COVID cases are rising alarmingly and students are suffering from severe stress and anxiety,” said advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava, who is also the lawyer for students who moved Supreme court against the UGC guidelines on university exams.

The “India Wide Parents Association” previously wrote to NTA and the Education Ministry, asking that JEE Main and NEET be postponed. The association cited previous examples to argue that conducting exam during a pandemic is not feasible.

“Despite our written Request, Education Ministry and NTA have not yet postponed NEET and JEE Exams,” Mr Shrivastava added.

-Despite our Written Request, Education Ministry & NTA have not yet postponed NEET & JEE Exams



-Meanwhile, COVID cases are rising alarmingly & students are suffering from severe stress & anxiety



-So, we are filing a Petition in Supreme Court TODAY for postponement of NEET & JEE — Alakh Alok Srivastava (@advocate_alakh) August 6, 2020

Despite student protest, no decision for the postponement of JEE Main 2020 or NEET 2020 has been taken yet by the National Testing Agency (NTA) who conducts these entrance examinations, or the Ministry of Education (MoE).

According to the latest information, JEE Main 2020 will be conducted from September 1 to September 6, 2020, and NEET 2020, on September 13.

While the majority want JEE and NEET exams to be deferred, some have also demanded that the exams are conducted as per schedule.

Yes if any student is having conveyance issues that is considerable otherwise the sincere students will really suffer if the exam is postponed again. @HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank #donotpostponeNEETandJEE — Archana Roy (@Archana81098802) July 31, 2020

“Extremely depressing if NEET is postponed. Health is important and so are aspirations of medical students that have worked hard to join the workforce,” another student wrote.