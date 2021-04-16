‘Postpone JEE Main 2021’, Request Students After CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Announcement

JEE Main 2021 candidates request postponement of entrance exam

After the CBSE Board exams for Class 12 were postponed, various candidates appearing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April and May sessions are now requesting to postpone the third session of BTech and BE entrance exam. The JEE Main session is to be held between April 27 and April 30.

UPDATE: B.Tech applications open at Manipal Institute of Technology Apply Now

So far, the National Testing Agency has not made any announcement regarding postponement of JEE Main (April) session. The admit cards for the third session have not been issued yet. However, the hall tickets are likely to be released soon by NTA as the registration for the JEE Main April session concluded on april 4 and the exams are slated to commence in 10 days.

Read More|| Board Exam 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Postponed, Cancelled In Over 10 States

CBSE Class 12 have been postponed and the students will be notified after June 1 how and when the exams will be held.Due to this, the students of Class 12 are demanding the postponement of May session as well.

On April 14, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced the postponement of Class 12 exams. “The board exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the board and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations,” he said.

As per the schedule released by NTA previously, the JEE Main (May) session will be held between May 24 and 28.

NTA has already conducted the JEE Main February and March session and has declared the results for both of them. A total of six candidates from all over the nation secured 100 percentile in JEE Main February. In the JEE Main March session, a total of 13 candidates had scored a perfect 100 score.

This time NTA had introduced multiple attempts for JEE Main exam in order to give flexibility to the students to appear for the national-level entrance exam and allow them improve their performance the paper.

JEE Main candidates are requesting postponement of the exam citing health risks posed by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic across states.

One of the students said, “Our first priority is health more than exams. Please postpone JEE Main (April)”.

Our first priority is health than exams please postponed jee main april #JEEMains2021postpone — Rajdeep Dwivedi (@RajdeepDwivedi8) April 14, 2021

Few candidates are citing increasing cases of COVID-19 cases in their area. In few places, the authorities have imposed partial curfew causing difficulty in movement.

“The COVID-19 cases in my area are increasing. The JEE Main (April) exam is approaching and everyone is advising to stay indoors. Please delay the exam by few days”.

Sir, mere area me bahut log carona positive nikal rahe hain aur mera jee April 2021 ka exam bhi aane wala hai sab mana kar rahe hain ki nahi dene jana hai please sir thode dino ke liye postpone kar dijiye #jeemains2021postpone #rameshpokhriyal #NTA — 9140464306 (@U7nTrsUjjTJ4LtX) April 16, 2021

Few JEE Main candidates have created groups on Twitter asking to postpone the exam.

“If Boards exams can be postponed then why not JEE Mains 2021? Are aspirants giving JEE Mains covid proof? Why should JEE Mains be conducted all over India when COVID-19 is at its peak?”a student asked while requesting postponement of JEE Main exam.

If Boards Exam can be Postponed then Why Not JEE Mains 2021?



Are Aspirants Giving JEE Mains Covid Proof?

Why JEE Mains should be Conducted all over INDIA when Corona is at its peak? @DrRPNishank @DG_NTA#postponejee2021 #JEEMains2021 #JEE2021 #NEET #NEET2021 — JEE/NEET Batch 2020 (@student0P) April 15, 2021

Students are also requesting to postpone both JEE Main April and JEE Main May papers.

“I request you to please postpone the JEE Mains April and May 2021. As the situation is not conducive outside and COVID-19 cases are surging daily. Please postpone the exam”, another student requested.

Respected @DrRPNishank ji ,

I request you to please postpone the JEE Mains April & May 2021. As the situation is not conducive outside and Covid-19 cases are surging daily. Please postpone the exam. @DG_NTA @Swamy39 #jeemains2021postpone #postponejee2021 https://t.co/AN45Om9uAg — Aniruddha sharma (@Anirudd32765129) April 16, 2021

JEE Main candidates request for mercy as they call for postponement of entrance exam.

@narendramodi Sir,please show some mercy on JEE aspirants too #JEEMains2021postpone — Rashi (@Rashi56515389) April 14, 2021

Earlier, CBSE board exams for Class 10 students were cancelled. They will be promoted on the basis of internal assessments and practical exam marks as part of "objective criterion".