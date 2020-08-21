Image credit: Shutterstock Students, MPs Ask Education Minister To Postpone JEE, NEET 2020

With less than a month to go, demands for postponement of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, are rising sky high. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is all set to conduct the engineering and medical entrance exams in September.

Concerned about health and safety, students have been running social media campaigns for months. Several politicians from Bihar, which has been facing floods, have also argued for the postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Member of Parliament, Chirag Paswan, also wrote to the education minister highlighting the health and safety concerns related to the conduct of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September.

“Wrote to the Education Minister highlighting concerns of parents about JEE and NEET,” Mr Paswan said on social media.

The opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, too, has sought a postponement. He wrote on social media: “Central Govt, NTA, UGC and IIT Delhi must have a considerate and humane view of the plight of the students and youth of this country! This hurry to conduct exams amidst spiking COVID cases will prove to be costly! In Bihar floods+Govt apathy will compound problems!”

Central Govt, NTA, UGC & IIT Delhi must have a considerate & humane view of the plight of the students & youth of this country!

This hurry to conduct exams amidst spiking Covid cases will prove to be costly! In Bihar floods+Govt apathy will compound problems!#PostponeJEEAndNEET — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 21, 2020

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, too, has asked for rescheduling. “I have just spoken to the Minister of Education suggesting that NEET and other exams be conducted after Deepavali, he said on social media.

Meanwhile, students have flooded all recent social media posts by the Education Minister with ‘Postpone JEE’ and ‘Postpone NEET’ demands.

Please listen to jee and neet students.

We can't give exams with mask for 4 hours.

Exam centers are far.

High risk of getting infected.

Please give us justice 🙏🙏#POSTPONEJEE_NEET — Taha Aheras (@AherasTaha) August 18, 2020

Many have urged the minister to talk about JEE Main and NEET instead of the New Education Policy.

30 lakhs of students have queries abt neet and jee!!! can u address it???? y r u tweeting abt nep only huh???? no value for students? — Vedhika (@Vedhika321) August 18, 2020

We have 1,000 questions related to JEE and NEET. Please address our issue, said one student, in response to Mr Pokhriyal’s tweet inviting questions on New Education Policy.

WE HAVE 1000 QUESTIONS RELATED TO JEE & NEET..

PLEASE ADDRESS OUR ISSUE...🙏 — Bablu (@Bablu17288271) August 18, 2020

Despite student protests, NTA or the education ministry has not decided to postpone JEE Main and NEET 2020.

Court hearings: VIRTUAL

Parliament sessions: VIRTUAL

Political rallies: VIRTUAL

Meetings regarding this postponement matter: VIRTUAL



BUT ASPIRANTS WO THO IMMUNE HOTE HAI NA !!! — Amantilak97 (@milocoffee4) August 21, 2020

NTA has recently released JEE Main admit card. According to government sources, 6,49,223 out of 8,58,273 candidates have downloaded their admit cards. Out of the total candidates, 99.07% candidates have been alloted the test centres of their preference and 120 candidates have requested for a change in centre cities allotted to them. The agency will release NEET 2020 admit card soon.