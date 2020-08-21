  • Home
  • Education
  • Postpone JEE Main, NEET 2020: MPs, Students Ask Education Minister To Defer Entrance Exams

Postpone JEE Main, NEET 2020: MPs, Students Ask Education Minister To Defer Entrance Exams

JEE Main and NEET 2020: With less than a month to go, demands for postponement of the engineering and medical entrance exam are rising sky high.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 21, 2020 5:24 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

NEET Exam 2020: Mistakes To Avoid During Exam Preparation
NEET 2020 Admit Card: NTA To Release NEET Hall Ticket Soon, Check How To Download
Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021, Check Here
When Do You Start Preparing For NEET 2021? Check Here
NEET 2020 Preparation: How To Achieve Your Goal In One Month
How To Prepare For NEET Without Coaching
Postpone JEE Main, NEET 2020: MPs, Students Ask Education Minister To Defer Entrance Exams
Students, MPs Ask Education Minister To Postpone JEE, NEET 2020
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

With less than a month to go, demands for postponement of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET 2020, are rising sky high. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, is all set to conduct the engineering and medical entrance exams in September.

Concerned about health and safety, students have been running social media campaigns for months. Several politicians from Bihar, which has been facing floods, have also argued for the postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Member of Parliament, Chirag Paswan, also wrote to the education minister highlighting the health and safety concerns related to the conduct of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September.

“Wrote to the Education Minister highlighting concerns of parents about JEE and NEET,” Mr Paswan said on social media.

The opposition leader in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, too, has sought a postponement. He wrote on social media: “Central Govt, NTA, UGC and IIT Delhi must have a considerate and humane view of the plight of the students and youth of this country! This hurry to conduct exams amidst spiking COVID cases will prove to be costly! In Bihar floods+Govt apathy will compound problems!”

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, too, has asked for rescheduling. “I have just spoken to the Minister of Education suggesting that NEET and other exams be conducted after Deepavali, he said on social media.

Meanwhile, students have flooded all recent social media posts by the Education Minister with ‘Postpone JEE’ and ‘Postpone NEET’ demands.

Many have urged the minister to talk about JEE Main and NEET instead of the New Education Policy.

We have 1,000 questions related to JEE and NEET. Please address our issue, said one student, in response to Mr Pokhriyal’s tweet inviting questions on New Education Policy.

Despite student protests, NTA or the education ministry has not decided to postpone JEE Main and NEET 2020.

NTA has recently released JEE Main admit card. According to government sources, 6,49,223 out of 8,58,273 candidates have downloaded their admit cards. Out of the total candidates, 99.07% candidates have been alloted the test centres of their preference and 120 candidates have requested for a change in centre cities allotted to them. The agency will release NEET 2020 admit card soon.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2020 Education News JEE Main 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
KCET Result 2020 Declared; Document Verification, Counselling To Be Held Online
KCET Result 2020 Declared; Document Verification, Counselling To Be Held Online
TSCHE DOST 2020: Telangana Releases Undergraduate Admission Schedule, Application Starts August 24
TSCHE DOST 2020: Telangana Releases Undergraduate Admission Schedule, Application Starts August 24
NEET Exam 2020: Mistakes To Avoid During Exam Preparation
NEET Exam 2020: Mistakes To Avoid During Exam Preparation
New Education Policy 2020: Education Minister, NCERT Director Holds Meeting On National Curriculum Framework
New Education Policy 2020: Education Minister, NCERT Director Holds Meeting On National Curriculum Framework
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline Till September 14
JMI Admission 2020: Jamia Millia Islamia Extends Application Deadline Till September 14
.......................... Advertisement ..........................