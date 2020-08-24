Image credit: Wikimedia Commons Postpone JEE Main And NEET 2020 Until Situation Is Conductive: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has joined politicians who have asked for further postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main 2020) and the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET 2020). With less than a month to go, demands for postponement of the engineering and medical entrance exams are rising.

“In our last video conference with the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk,” CM Mamata Banerjee said on social media.

“Now with the directive of @EduMinOfIndia to conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sep, I would again appeal to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students,” CM Banerjee added.

Bihar’s Chirag Paswan And Tejashwi Yadav had previously posted on social media about the unfavorable conditions of conducting JEE Main and NEET examinations.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had suggested alternative arrangements for admission to engineering and medical programmes as conducting exams amid a pandemic is not favorable.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig on the central government and urged it to listen to the “Students’ Ke Mann Ki Baat” about NEET, JEE exams.

Is JEE Main 2020 And NEET 2020 Postpone Again

On August 17, the Supreme Court of India dismissed a plea for postponement of JEE Main and NEET 2020. The court allowed the Naitonal Testing Agency to go ahead with its plan to conduct the entrance exams in September as planned.

The Supreme Court has recently dismissed another petition seeking deferment of engineering entrance examinations in Maharashtra.

"We already allowed conducting JEE and NEET, how can we now stop exams in one state? You should have checked our orders in previous cases," the court said.

Amid demands for a further delay of the entrance exams, NTA on August 21 said that it will conduct JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 in September.

The NTA said it has made elaborate arrangements to sanitise centres before and after the examinations, and give fresh masks and hand gloves. “The NTA has also prepared a comprehensive advisory regarding COVID-19 for all functionaries for centre management,” the testing agency said.