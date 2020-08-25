Image credit: Shutterstock Postpone JEE Main And NEET 2020: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday wrote to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ demanding postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020 exams. The Joint Entrance Examination Main and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate are scheduled to be conducted in September.

“In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, it would be highly unsafe and perilous for the students to appear in these tests,” Mr Patnaik said.

In Odisha, more than 50,000 students are appealing for NEET 2020. Around 40,000 candidates from the state have registered for JEE Main 2020. The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has opened exam centres in seven townships of Odisha to conduct the two entrance exams.

Mr Patnaik informed that transportation in the state has been disrupted due to frequent lockdown enforced by different district administrations as an attempt to stop the spread of COCVID-19.

“Odisha has got vast tribal pockets having geographically inaccessible areas...the students of these areas may be deprived of appearing in these tests, as they will have to travel long distances to come to the examination centres,” Mr Patnaik said in his letter to the Education Minister.

The Chief Minister further added that NTA should be directed to open JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 test centres in all the 30 districts so that students have to travel for maximum 2-3 hours to for exams and can go back to their homes the same day.

Students across the country have been demanding a further postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig on the central government and urged it to listen to the “Students’ Ke Mann Ki Baat” about NEET, JEE exams.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also recently asked for a further postponement of the two entrance exams.

Bihar’s Chirag Paswan And Tejashwi Yadav had previously posted on social media about the unfavorable conditions of conducting JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations amid COVID-19 and the flood situation in the state.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, had suggested alternative arrangements for admission to engineering and medical programmes as conducting exams amid a pandemic is not favorable.