"Postpone JEE 2020, NEET 2020": Students To Education Minister

Students have argued on social media that JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 should be cancelled considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in India. Many students have also demanded cancellation or postponement of CBSE board exam 2020.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 19, 2020 3:27 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

In response to a social media post from June 18 in which the Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said that the priority of the government is students’ health and quality education, students have demanded postponement of Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main 2020, and The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate, or NEET 2020. JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 are scheduled in the month of July, 2020, and students, amidst rising number of COVID-19 cases in India, want the medical and engineering entrance exams postponed. However, no decision regarding postponement of the two entrance exams has been taken yet.

On June 18, Mr. Pokhriyal conducted a review meeting with secretaries of School Education And Literacy Department, Higher Education Department; and chairpersons of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), University Grants Commission (UGC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), and the director general of the National Testing Agency (NTA). This was the second review meeting between the minister and top education officials of the country where "various issues" related to education during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were discussed.

However, the minister’s assurance does not seem to convince students as many have demanded postponement or cancellation of NEET 2020 and JEE Main 2020, in response to the minister’s tweet.

Postpone JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020

“If it is true that sir is committed to students’ health then he will take the right decision to postpone NEET 2020,” one social media post in response to Mr. Pokhriyal said.

Another student alleged that student voices are being ignored and demanded postponement of the entrance exams.

“You are putting us under tremendous mental pressure by not telling your decision, and if you conduct the exams, you will be putting us under health risks. So if you are concerned, postpone the exams and announce them soon....” said another student, in response to Mr. Pokhriyal.

“Travelling to exam centres is a real problem. Please postpone JEE Main 2020,” another concerned student replied to Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal.

CBSE Board Exam 2020

Many students have also asked for postponement of the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, board exam 2020. The remaining papers of CBSE 2020 board exams are scheduled from July 1 to July 15.

Recently, parents started #CancelBoardExam campaign on social media, demanding cancellation of exams. Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia also suggested the HRD Minister that board exams should not be conducted under “difficult” circumstances and students can be promoted on the basis of internal assessment scores.

“... Cancel the remaining CBSE papers for larger public interest. Suspense creation is affecting children's mental health,” according to a social media post.

