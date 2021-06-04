  • Home
Postpone INI CET 2021: Chorus For Deferring Medical Exam Grows

Postpone INI CET: With less than two weeks remaining, medical students across the country have asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 10:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

INI CET 2021 is scheduled for June 16 (representational)

INI CET 2021: With less than two weeks remaining, medical students across the country have asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to postpone the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test, or INI CET 2021. The exam, for admission to MD, MS, DM (6 years), MCh, and MDS courses for the July session, will be held on June 16. Doctors have shared their views on the exam amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, using #PostponeINICETSaveDoctors on Twitter.

“When AIIMS can postpone BSc/Msc exams due to COVID, why not INI CET?” a social media post with #postponeINICETsavedoctors reads.

“No Major National EXAMS are being conducted in the country amidst pandemic..WHY INICET guys keen on turning exams into hotspots?? Why sudden rush to conduct exam on short notice?” reads another post.

“I just had only dreams to rescue me, only wings to carry me and you snipped them off like I didn't matter. Don't play with our future,” Karishma Mattalwar tweeted.

“Doctors have been working day in and day out to serve the people of our nation in such grim times and that's how they get treated, we humbly request @PMOIndia to look into this matter and help our doctors,” Assam Congress Tweeted.

As per the latest updates, AIIMS will release INI CET 2021 admit cards on June 9 at aiimsexams.ac.in.

