PostponeGATE2022 Trends: Candidates Demand Exam To Be Deferred Amid Covid Scare

GATE is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants.

GATE 2022: The prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country has led to the postponement of several entrance and university examinations. With just a week left for the commencement of GATE 2022 exam, candidates who will appear in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) have demanded for a postponement.

GATE is scheduled to be conducted from February 5 to 13 and the admit card for which has already been released. Candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website-- gate.iitkgp.ac.in. GATE is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants. This year, over 8 lakh students are expected to appear in the examination.

Students have expressed concerns regarding difficulties in travelling and reaching the exam centre due to the restrictions imposed by authorities in the wake of the third wave of COVID-19, urging the officials to postpone the exam. Earlier, more than 23,000 candidates appearing for the GATE examination have joined a petition demanding deferment of the recruitment-cum-admission test.

"With the current third wave, COVID-19 due to its new variant Omicron has spread severely in several states, cities. Several studies including one done by IIT Kanpur predict that the peak of the 3rd wave is expected in early February and the wave will end by April. Therefore, the peak is most likely to coincide with the usual exam dates of GATE," the petition read.

"If the exam dates are not postponed, the candidates appearing for GATE 2022 run an imminent risk of getting infected and spreading it thereby getting threat to their life as well as their family member's lives," it added, according to PTI reports.

The candidates are quite anxious as GATE will be held between February 5 to 13. Several students took to twitter to raise the issues amid Covid surge.

"@IITKgp Pls be kindful.. In Kerala , more than 45000 cases are reporting each day officially...TPR is around 50%... Pls consider us... Pls delay the exam for 2,3 weeks... ensure us our right to attend the exam...it's happens once in a year..pls consider us," a student wrote.

GATE, conducted for admission to masters programmes and for recruitment to some public sector companies, is held as an online computer-based test. The GATE 2022 paper will be of objective type comprising three patterns of questions -- multiple choice questions (MCQs), multiple select questions (MSQs), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions. For every wrong answer marked in an MCQ, negative marks will be cut, while for MSQs and NATs, there will be no negative marking for a wrong answer.

GATE 2022 will be held in two slots on the exam days. The first slot is from 9 am to 12 noon and the next one is between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm.