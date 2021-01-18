“Postpone GATE 2021 Or Give Multiple Attempts”: Students Campaign On Social Media

Image credit: gate.iitb.ac.in “Postpone GATE 2021 Or Give Multiple Attempts”: Students

With less than a month before the commencement of GATE 2021, many students who will appear in the exam have demanded for a postponement. Using #postponegate2021, some students have also asked for multiple attempts of the exam like the undergraduate Engineering entrance exam -- JEE Main. Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the biggest exams in India in terms of the number of participants. This year, over 9 lakh students are expected to appear in the exam.

Students have even started a campaign at change.org. They have argued that students who are in the final year of their BTech degree have their full semester postponed.

“...Many of us suffered from COVID-19...there is a need to give all of us some more time to prepare and save our one year from being lost again. We, as a unit, request you (The GATE 2021 Authorities, IIT Bombay) to postpone the exam for at least 25-30 days and save our year,” the petitioners said.

“We had no notes, no study material. How do you expect us to stay prepared? Everyone was suffering due to the pandemic including us!! "Postpone GATE or Give us Attempts",” a social media post reads.

“IIT Bombay (GATE 2021 Authorities): Postponement of GATE 2021 exam due to pandemic situations,” a student wrote.

“Sir a large number of students wants the paper to be shifted by a month n this demand is for revision time ,we are not non-serious candidates who wants paper to be shifted for 6-7 months ..just 25-30 days,” another student wrote.

“Respected Authorities, atleast address us or take us in consideration, we are also youth of our country and need some attention towards us... please do needful for us,” a student wrote with #postponegate2021.

“GATE is the only source of employment and admission for us, please postpone it by a month and help us save our year, already everything was wrong in 2020. Please don't waste our 2021 also,” another student wrote.

“This pandemic has affected everyone equally then why inequality in postponement of exams,” a student said.

Despite protests, the exam is scheduled to be held in February. According to official information, as many as 9,13,272 admit cards have been generated for GATE 2021.