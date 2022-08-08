  • Home
Postpone Exams, Change Date Sheet, Demand Students Of DU's Law Faculty

Students of Delhi University's Faculty of Law on Monday staged a protest, demanding postponement of their examination and changes in the date sheet to ensure a sufficient gap between two papers.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 6:43 pm IST | Source: PTI

Delhi University Faculty of Law
New Delhi:

Students of Delhi University's Faculty of Law on Monday staged a protest, demanding postponement of their examination and changes in the date sheet to ensure a sufficient gap between two papers. The students gathered outside the administration office of the Campus Law Centre (CLC) and raised slogans. They claimed that online classes are still underway as their syllabus is yet to be completed, but the exams have been scheduled from August 10.

"Around 200 students staged a protest and raised the demands. This is the third consecutive day that we are staging a hunger strike. One of the students even collapsed during the protest yesterday," Shakti Singh, a second-year student at Law Faculty said. "We want the exams to be postponed by a week so that there is enough time to prepare. The University is not paying any heed to our demands," he added.

Swapnil Gupta, another second-year student, claimed that they reached out to the administration via phone calls and emails earlier, but received no response. "We expected the administration office to speak to us about our demands on Monday, but no one was present at the office. We emailed them our demands but received no response," he said.

Earlier, the Dean of Examination DS Rawat had said that the date of examination was mentioned in the academic calendar which was issued to the students before the beginning of the semester. The role of the department is to check if they have followed the academic schedule issued by the registrar, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

