  • “Postpone CLAT 2021,” Say Students; NLU Consortium To Close Registrations Tomorrow

“Postpone CLAT 2021,” Say Students; NLU Consortium To Close Registrations Tomorrow

CLAT 2021: The exam is scheduled for June 13 and registrations for it will be closed tomorrow, May 15.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 14, 2021 4:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Postpone CLAT 2021: Students want Law entrance exam postponed (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Many students who will appear in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 have asked for a postponement of the exam. The exam is scheduled for June 13 and registrations for it will be closed tomorrow, May 15. Students have said the exam should be deferred until the COVID-19 situation improves. The Consortium of National Law Universities, which administers the entrance exam, has not made any announcement in this regard yet.

Update:  Applications Open for UPES LL.B. (5 Years integrated programme) Apply Here SRM School of Law BA/B.Com LLB programme APPLY Now

“Please postpone CLAT 2021, I am from Tripura and in this difficult situation I cannot travel to Kolkata to appear in the exam, please postpone the exam,” a student said on social media.

“Many CLAT aspirants are requesting to postpone the upcoming CLAT exams as it's not safe to expose them in this Pandemic ,” a social media post reads.

Though the exam is not postponed, the NLU consortium had earlier said it is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country and a final decision will be taken in the first week of May, 2021.

“All applicants of CLAT-2021 are hereby informed that the Consortium of National Law Universities is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation and will take stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of the test. Notification will be issued on the website of Consortium subsequently,” the NLU consortium had said.

“Why do we have to go through so much anxiety and uncertainty? Why are CLAT aspirants not getting clarity?” another student asked.

“...Most of the students appearing for exams haven't even got 1st dose of vaccine. So many states are in lockdown and there are strong chances this situation will last for a month at least and now a third wave of COVID is coming,” said a student with #clat2021 and #postpone_clat_2021.

The consortium had earlier assured students that it will take “appropriate steps as time and situation demand” and will keep the applicants updated accordingly.

