  • Home
  • Education
  • Postpone Classes 10 To 12 Exams Or Hold Them Online, Says Goa Opposition

Postpone Classes 10 To 12 Exams Or Hold Them Online, Says Goa Opposition

Opposition parties in Goa on Saturday demanded that Class 10 and 12 exams of the state board scheduled for April 24 be postponed or be held online in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 18, 2021 10:02 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Today
NIFT PG Admission 2021: Admit Card For Online Interview Released
Madhya Pradesh Classes 9, 11 Final Exams Cancelled
Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 Exam Postponed
Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Date Extended Till April 18
JKBOSE Class 11 Final Exams Postponed
Postpone Classes 10 To 12 Exams Or Hold Them Online, Says Goa Opposition
Postpone Goa classes 10-12 board exams: Opposition
Panaji:

Opposition parties in Goa on Saturday demanded that Class 10 and 12 exams of the state board scheduled for April 24 be postponed or be held online in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte said the Pramod Sawant government must postpone these exams, being conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, for the safety of students.

On Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had ruled out rescheduling the board examinations and had said all precautions would be in place.

Click here for more Education News
GOA board exam Goa exam dates Goa schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Conduct Open-Book Exams For UG, PG Students
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Conduct Open-Book Exams For UG, PG Students
University Of Mumbai Announces PET Examination Results For MPhil, PhD Candidates
University Of Mumbai Announces PET Examination Results For MPhil, PhD Candidates
Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Today
Bihar Board Class 10 Compartmental Exam Registration Ends Today
Schools, Coaching Centres Closed In Leh Till April 30 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
Schools, Coaching Centres Closed In Leh Till April 30 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
NIFT PG Admission 2021: Admit Card For Online Interview Released
NIFT PG Admission 2021: Admit Card For Online Interview Released
.......................... Advertisement ..........................