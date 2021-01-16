  • Home
  • ‘Postpone Bihar Board Exams’, Request Classes 10, 12 Students

‘Postpone Bihar Board Exams’, Request Classes 10, 12 Students

Various Bihar state board students have been requesting the BSEB to postpone the exams citing difficulties arising due to COVID-19 cases, lack of preparation and inaccessibility to reading material. Some of them are saying they are facing ‘discrimination’ against the CBSE board students.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 16, 2021 7:52 pm IST

New Delhi:

Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit cards for Classes 10, 12 students on its official website. While the Bihar board practicals for Class 12 have already started from January 9, the theory papers will begin on February 1 with Physics paper in shift 1 and Political Science Paper in shift 2.

Various Bihar state board students have been requesting the BSEB to postpone the exams citing difficulties arising due to COVID-19 cases, lack of preparation and inaccessibility to reading material. Some of them are saying they are facing ‘discrimination’ against the CBSE board students for whome the exams have been postponed till May 1. By using #postpone_biharboardexam2021, various students have shared their problems and requests regarding the examinations.

The Bihar education board has announced any change in the BSEB Classes 10,12 marksheets yet.

A Class 12 student asked to postpone the Bihar board exams as he said, “Sir please help us we the students of Bihar board are suffering from high range of discrimination i.e the CBSE and other board has decided to take the examination in May June but Bihar board is committed to take from February 1”.

A student named Anurag Patel said, “Was there no pandemic for BSEB students? Why is the board so eager to take the exam.The situation was worse for us than before, with the board making it the worst”.

The Bihar board exam candidates are being anxious and feeling stressed as the exam dates are coming closer but the syllabus has not been finished yet.

“Please do something because till now we have not completed the syllabus since the exam is starting on 1st February . Please do something for Bihar board because student are in big trouble , students are getting very depressed, a student said.

“Please help. Postpone Bihar boards exam postpone_biharboardexam2021. Please help in postpone Bihar boards exam”, another student requested.

