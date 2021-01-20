Postpone Bihar Board Exams 2021: 'Don’t Expect Us To Write Exams So Soon', Say Students

The Bihar state will soon be conducting the state board examinations for Classes 10,12 from February 1. Bihar State Examination Board (BSEB) had released the datesheet for both practical and theory papers. The practical exams began on January 9 and the theory will begin from February 1. Bihar is the first Indian state to hold Board examinations in 2021. Soon after the release of the state board exams schedule, the Bihar board candidates started asking for the postponement of the examinations citing lack of time to prepare for them. BSEB had earlier released the Bihar boards admit card for Class 10 on January 11 and for Class 12 on January 17.

The Bihar State Examination Board has made no announcement on postponing the Classes 10 and 12 examinations. Careers360 has written to BSEB but is yet to receive a response. If the Bihar board officials do respond, the copy will be updated with their comment.

Classes 10,12 students of Bihar have been using the #postpone_biharboardexam2021 to highlight their request to postpone the exams. Citing lack of online classes throughout last year, the students have been saying that they are not prepared for the exams and need more to prepare themselves.

One of the students asked that on what basis is the Bihar government asking the students to appear for the board exams.

“No online classes, no reduction in the syllabus, no offline classes then on what basis BSEB expects us to write the exam”, a student named Sakshi said.

Another student shared a message directed towards the state government saying, “You have opened the schools in January and are expecting to appear for the exams in February. How can we prepare for the exams within a month?”.

As the online classes were delayed or were irregular throughout the last year, the students have been unable to complete their syllabus or have to rely on self studies.

“Please postpone our exams sir. We have not completed our syllabus yet. Try to understand you have not provided us online classes. Now we are trying to complete our syllabus by self study so please give us a little time”, said another student.

#postpone_biharboardexam2021

Please postpone our exams sir.

We have not completes our syllabus yet.Try to understand you have not provided us online classes.. Now we are trying to complete our syllabus by self study so please give use litte time@AshokChoudhaary @NitishKumar — Kuchsunnapasandkaroge_ (@Kuchsunnapasan1) January 19, 2021

Citing disturbance created due to COVID-19 curbs, one of the students said, “Please postpone our exams sir. We have not completed our syllabus yet. Try to understand you have not provided us online classes. Now we are trying to complete our syllabus by self study so please give us little time”.