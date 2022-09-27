  • Home
PG Admissions 2022: Unlike CUET UG, no normalisation of CUET PG scores has been done in CUET PG and universities will announce their rank lists on the basis of 'raw' marks and not normalised NTA scores.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 3:37 pm IST

New Delhi:

With the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) result out, universities will now start accepting applications for PG admissions. As many as 66 central and participating universities will admit students to its PG programmes through CUET scores. Unlike CUET UG, no normalisation of CUET PG scores has been done in CUET PG and universities will announce their rank lists on the basis of 'raw' marks and not normalised NTA scores.

The higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday, September 25, asked universities to make necessary preparations for the postgraduate admission process following the declaration of CUET PG 2022 result. UGC in the letter addressing the universities has requested to create websites and web portals so that the PG admission process for the 2022-23 academic session.

These are some of the universities that will allow candidates register for the PG programmes through CUET scores. The official websites of the universities have also been listed.

  • Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi: Aud.ac.in
  • Banaras Hindu University: bhuonline.in
  • Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh: ctuap.ac.in
  • Central University of Gujarat: cug.ac.in
  • Central University of Haryana: cuh.ac.in
  • Central University of Tamil Nadu: cutn.ac.in
  • Jawaharlal Nehru University: jnu.ac.in
  • North Eastern Hill University: nehu.ac.in
  • Pondicherry University: pondiuni.edu.in
  • University of Hyderabad: uohyd.ac.in
  • Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology: mmmut.ac.in
