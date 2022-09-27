CUET PG results out; what's next

With the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) result out, universities will now start accepting applications for PG admissions. As many as 66 central and participating universities will admit students to its PG programmes through CUET scores. Unlike CUET UG, no normalisation of CUET PG scores has been done in CUET PG and universities will announce their rank lists on the basis of 'raw' marks and not normalised NTA scores.

The higher education regulatory body, University Grants Commission (UGC) on Sunday, September 25, asked universities to make necessary preparations for the postgraduate admission process following the declaration of CUET PG 2022 result. UGC in the letter addressing the universities has requested to create websites and web portals so that the PG admission process for the 2022-23 academic session.

These are some of the universities that will allow candidates register for the PG programmes through CUET scores. The official websites of the universities have also been listed.