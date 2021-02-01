Image credit: Shutterstock Post-Matric Scholarships Get Rs 35,219 Crore Boost In Union Budget 2021

The Government will spend Rs 35,219 crore for post-matric scholarships to Scheduled Caste students, for the next six years, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said today. This inclusion in the Union Budget 2021-22 will benefit four crore students.

“We have revamped the post matric scholarship scheme, for the welfare of Scheduled Castes. I have also enhanced the central assistance in this regard. We are allotting (Rs) 35,219 crore for 6 years till 2025-2026, to benefit 4 crores SC students,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during her budget speech 2021.

In the financial year 2020-21, the central government allotted Rs 2,987.33 crore for the post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students.

The post-matric scholarship scheme for SC students is a centrally-sponsored scheme by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and aims at “educational empowerment” of SC students in the country.

The Finance Minister also announced the establishment of 750 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools in tribal areas.

“I propose to increase the unit cost of each such school from Rs 20 crore to 38 crore, and for hilly and difficult areas, to 48 crore. This would help in creating robust infrastructure facilities for our tribal students,” the minister said.

Currently, there are 566 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools out of which 285 are functional. As many as 73,391 Scheduled Tribe students are currently enrolled in these schools.

Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, will receive Rs 54,873.66 crore for the 2021-22 financial year – the lowest budget allotted to it in two years.