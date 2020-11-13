Post-Matric Hostels In Karnataka To Re-Open From November 17: Minister

  • Home
Karnataka Government has ordered opening of post-matric hostels in the state from November 17. The hostels, managed by the Social Welfare Department, are being opened in the wake of colleges re-opening for undergraduate and postgraduate students, Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 13, 2020 6:57 pm IST | Source: PTI

"As was decided in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on October 23, the classes will begin for undergraduate and postgraduate students from November 17. In this backdrop post-matric hostels managed by the Social Welfare Department across the state will function from November 17," he tweeted.

The state government had, on October 23, decided to re-open Engineering, Diploma, Degree colleges (including PG) that were shut for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It had said the students would have an option to either attend the classes physically or online or can go in for blended learning by using both options. Educational institutions across the country have gradually started to reopen after months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, the Karnataka Government also formulated standard operating procedures for the colleges to follow once they reopen. To facilitate students for their academic activities, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) said in a press release that it has decided to allow them to use its bus services in the city by producing the student pass issued last year or the current year college fee receipt or college ID.

