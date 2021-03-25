Registrations begin for DNB PDCET entrance exam

The National Board of Education has started registration for Diplomate of National Board Post-Diploma Centralised Entrance Test (DNB PDCET) on its official website, nbe.edu.in Eligible candidates seeking admission to post-diploma specialisation courses in medical colleges will have to appear for the entrance exam which is a computer-based test and scheduled for May 9. Applicants have till 11:55 pm on April 14 to register for the DNB PDCET. Although the application edit window will be open on April 17 and 18, documents can be rectified by April 30.

The DNB PDCET admit cards will be issued on May 3. The May 9 exam will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The candidates will have to reach the exam centre at 12 pm and register there as well. The result will be announced by May 31, 2021.

Direct link for DNB PDCET registration

Steps To Register For DNB PDCET

Step 1 Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

Step 2 Click on new user registration and generate user ID and password

Step 3 Login using the id and password and complete application form

Step 4 Upload required documents in the form of soft copies

Step 5 Select the test city. In case there is no desirable option available, the candidates can select the other option. They will be informed about their exam centre by April 20

Step 6 Pay online application fee and download the receipt





DNB PDCET Correction Window

NBE will be opening the window to edit the applications from April 17 to April 18. The name of the candidate, email ID, nationality and test city will be allowed to modify.

Changes In DNB PDCET 2021 Entrance Exam

NBE has already released the examination brochure according to which this year’s test is different.

The registration fee has been increased from Rs 4,500 in 2020 to Rs 5,900.

There is a change in the exam pattern as well. This year there will be a total of 120 multiple choice questions in each paper from the concerned speciality. Last year, 200 MCQs were asked from eight specialties.

As the number of questions has been reduced, the duration of the exam has been reduced from two-and-a-half hours to two hours.

DNB PDCET will now be conducted in 23 cities in India. Last year, DNB PDCET exam was held in 24 cities. In 2021, Noida and Delhi-NCR will be considered a single exam city.

DNB PDCET Tie-Breaking Criteria

If two or more candidates obtain the same score, the merit position shall be determined using following tie breaker-criteria and they will be applied in the descending order:

Candidates having a greater number of correct responses in the question paper will be placed in a better merit position.

Candidates having a lesser number of negative responses in the question paper will be placed in a better merit position.

Older candidates will be placed in a better merit position.

The merit lists shall be published specialty-wise, with a separate one for each field. The fields including are: .