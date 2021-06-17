Positive Impact Rating 2021: XLRI Among Top Global B-Schools

Image credit: Shutterstock XLRI is a level 5 institute as per Positive Impact Rating 2021 (representational)

XLRI- Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, has been featured as a level 5 or pioneering business school in the Positive Impact Rating 2021. Goa Institute of Management and SP Jain Institute of Research and Management are two other indian B-Schools that have made it to level five.

Forty-seven business schools from 21 countries participated in the second edition of Positive Impact Rating 2021. Results have been announced today at the World Economic Forum in Lucerne-Burgenstock, Switzerland.

XLRI has moved up from its last year’s position in Level 3 (progressing schools).

“The Positive Impact Rating (PIR) is a rating by students and for students, measuring the positive impact of business schools and how business schools contribute to solving societal challenges by energizing the school and its culture,” according to a statement by XLRI.

“We are delighted to note that XLRI has attained the topmost level 5 (Pioneering Business Schools) among 47 leading Global Business Schools in the second edition of Positive Impact Report 2021...For over seven decades, XLRI has steadfastly held on to its mission of proffering world-class education and ethics-driven teaching while nurturing responsible global leaders for the greater common good and a sustainable future. The PIR rating inspires us to work more diligently towards attaining our Vision and Mission, Fr. Paul. Fernandes, S.J Director, XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, commented.

“While traditional business school rankings in India and abroad have not shown significant engagement in integrating sustainability and social impact, the PIR has a clear focus on the social impact of business schools. The Covid-19 Pandemic is an inflection point for B-Schools. Business schools have to re-orient and re-invent themselves to the new reality and step up their role as positive change agents in addition to their traditional role of supporting business and the economy, added Sunil Varughese, Chief Brand and Sustainability Officer at XLRI.