  • Home
  • Education
  • Puducherry Puts Off Reopening Of Schools, Colleges Following Plea From Parents

Puducherry Puts Off Reopening Of Schools, Colleges Following Plea From Parents

The Puducherry government has decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges from July 16 following a plea from various sections.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 15, 2021 4:19 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

High Court Directs Nagaland Government To Reopen Anganwadis
West Bengal: Online Merit-Based Admission To UG, PG Courses
Chandigarh Allows Reopening Of Schools For Classes 9-12 From July 19
School Closure: One In 3 Countries Not Implementing Programmes To Mitigate Learning Loss, Says Report
West Bengal Receives 26,000 Applications For Student Credit Cards
Digital Initiatives Taken In Education During Covid Will Be Strengthened: MoE
Puducherry Puts Off Reopening Of Schools, Colleges Following Plea From Parents
Puducherry has decided to postpone reopening of schools and colleges
Puducherry:

The Puducherry government has decided to postpone the reopening of schools and colleges from July 16 following a plea from various sections that the decision to reopen institutions be reconsidered, Home and Education minister A Namassivayam said on Thursday.

The government would announce the fresh date of reopening of schools and colleges after studying the pandemic situation, Namassivayam told newsmen after holding discussions with Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at her office here.

According to him, as of now the number of new coronavirus cases has not come down and there were pleas from various sections including parents and voluntary organisations to put off the reopening of schools and colleges.

The minister said he held talks with Chief Minister N Rangasamy and also with education department officials on the matter and now it had been decided to put off reopening of the institutions.

Mr Rangasamy had a few days ago announced that schools would resume functioning and would conduct classes for Standards 9-12 from tomorrow (July 16).

He had also said colleges would resume classes from tomorrow. There was however opposition to reopening of the institutions by the Congress and AIADMK among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Puducherry government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
High Court Directs Nagaland Government To Reopen Anganwadis
High Court Directs Nagaland Government To Reopen Anganwadis
West Bengal: Online Merit-Based Admission To UG, PG Courses
West Bengal: Online Merit-Based Admission To UG, PG Courses
Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Tomorrow, Time Announced
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: 10th Result Tomorrow, Time Announced
Students Not To Be Denied Admission In Schools Due To Unavailability Of TC: Manish Sisodia
Students Not To Be Denied Admission In Schools Due To Unavailability Of TC: Manish Sisodia
Gujarat Board Class 10 Students Can Opt For An Easier Mathematics Paper: Reports
Gujarat Board Class 10 Students Can Opt For An Easier Mathematics Paper: Reports
.......................... Advertisement ..........................