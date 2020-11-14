Puducherry Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Nehru On Birth Anniversary

Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's statue on his 131st birth anniversary here on Saturday. Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A V Subramanian, Ministers and legislators were among those who paid homage to the statue. Earlier, the anniversary of the Prime Minister Nehru was celebrated at the PCC office.

Earlier Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. Born in 1889, Pandit Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.

Saying he will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India, Mr Naidu also extended greetings on Children's Day which is observed on Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. "My humble tributes to the country's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.