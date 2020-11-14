  • Home
  • Education
  • Puducherry Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Nehru On Birth Anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Nehru On Birth Anniversary

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's statue on his 131st birth anniversary here on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 14, 2020 4:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Vice President, Prime Minister Pay Tributes To Pandit Nehru On His Birth Anniversary
Happy Children's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages
'Bande Utkala Janani' Will Be Part Of Odisha School Curriculum In Class 9, 10
Young Readers' Tramcar Library To Start Rolling On Children's Day In Kolkata
Manish Sisodia Attends ‘Happiness Class’, Delhi Government School Students Turn Teachers
Children's Day 2020: History, Significance And Celebrations
Puducherry Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Nehru On Birth Anniversary
Puducherry Chief Minister Pays Tribute To Nehru On Birth Anniversary
Puducherry:

Senior Congress leader and Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy led the Union Territory to pay floral tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's statue on his 131st birth anniversary here on Saturday. Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) V Vaithilingam, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president A V Subramanian, Ministers and legislators were among those who paid homage to the statue. Earlier, the anniversary of the Prime Minister Nehru was celebrated at the PCC office.

Earlier Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary today. Born in 1889, Pandit Nehru remains India's longest-serving Prime Minister.

Also Read Children's Day 2020: History, Significance And Celebrations

Saying he will always be remembered for his contribution to building a modern India, Mr Naidu also extended greetings on Children's Day which is observed on Pandit Nehru's birth anniversary as a tribute to his contribution towards the development of the nation and his love for children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tribute to the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary. "My humble tributes to the country's first prime minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Click here for more Education News
Childrens Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT Exam Day On November 29; Check Do’s And Don'ts
CAT Exam Day On November 29; Check Do’s And Don'ts
Medical Colleges, Hospitals In All Districts: Karnataka Minister
Medical Colleges, Hospitals In All Districts: Karnataka Minister
Vice President, Prime Minister Pay Tributes To Pandit Nehru On His Birth Anniversary
Vice President, Prime Minister Pay Tributes To Pandit Nehru On His Birth Anniversary
UPSEE Third Round Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared At Upsee.nic.in
UPSEE Third Round Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared At Upsee.nic.in
Happy Children's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages
Happy Children's Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, Messages
.......................... Advertisement ..........................