  • Home
  • Education
  • Pondicherry University To Remain Shut From April 23 To 27

Pondicherry University To Remain Shut From April 23 To 27

Pondicherry University will remain closed from April 23 to 27 after a section of staff and faculty tested positive for Covid-19.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 22, 2021 9:03 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Pondicherry University Postpones All Exams Scheduled From April 19
Pondicherry University To Hold Open Book Exam For Final-Semester Students
Pondicherry University To Hold Exams for Medical, Pharmacy Students
Pondicherry University Cancels Final Year Exams; Results Will Be Based On Internals
Jamia Hamdard Begins Applications For BBA, BCA, BCom Distance Learning Programmes
IIT Hyderabad Announces Fellowship In Technology For Foreign Students
Pondicherry University To Remain Shut From April 23 To 27
Pondicherry University will remain closed from April 23 to 27 (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Puducherry:

Pondicherry University will remain closed from April 23 to 27 after a section of staff and faculty tested positive for Covid-19.

A release from the Registrar in charge of the Pondicherry University said that some of the students had also been found to be infected by the virus at the end of examination of samples.

As a precautionary measure to prevent spread of the scourge, the University would remain closed till April 27 from Friday.

All the students staying in hostels were asked to vacate and return home.

Click here for more Education News
Pondicherry University, Puducherry Education News COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Holds Meeting To Discuss “Objective Criteria”
Maharashtra SSC Exam 2021: Varsha Gaikwad Holds Meeting To Discuss “Objective Criteria”
World Book Day 2021: Date, History And Significance
World Book Day 2021: Date, History And Significance
Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Live | Live Updates: Check State-Wise Status Of School, College, University Exams
Maharashtra: State-Run Universities To Conduct Examinations Online
Maharashtra: State-Run Universities To Conduct Examinations Online
Jamia Hamdard Begins Applications For BBA, BCA, BCom Distance Learning Programmes
Jamia Hamdard Begins Applications For BBA, BCA, BCom Distance Learning Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................