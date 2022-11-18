Pondicherry University Signs Agreement With Policy Research Centre, Bangladesh For Research, Student Exchange

Pondicherry University has signed an agreement with Policy Research Centre, Bangladesh.

Pondicherry University has entered into an agreement with Policy Research Centre, Bangladesh (PRC bd) in association with the Rajshahi University, Bangladesh on November 14, 2022. This agreement is to have a common platform for research and innovation or exchange of students, research scholars, and faculty members or internship, running collaborative projects, joint consultancy, training programmes and other relevant activities as agreed upon by both institutions.

The agreement was signed by Professor Dr Akbaruddin Ahmad, Chairman of PRC (bd) in the presence of Professor Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University; Professor Dr Golam Shahhir Sattar, Vice Chancellor, Rajshahi University; Professor Dr Md Fazllul Haque, dean Faculty of Arts, Rajshahi University and Professor Y Venkata Rao, Dean -Students Welfare and Co-ordinator, Pondicherry University.

Also Read || ICMR Ties Up With Pondicherry University To Offer MSc In Public Health Entomology

The signing ceremony was followed by the special address of Professor Gurmeet Singh at the Valedictory Session of the 2nd International Conference on “Issues and Discourses Around Liberal Arts and Humanities”. The need for Asian Courtiers in working together in sharing resources for the world's best research was emphasised in his address and also expressed his hope for near future the greater opportunities in front of these countries in advancing development.

Further, Professor Venkata Rao, Department of Tourism Studies and Dean - Students Welfare was honoured with the Policy Research Centre Foundation Award 2022 for Promoting Tourism in terms of contribution towards imparting knowledge and awareness on the studies of tourism in India and in other neighbouring countries.

The award was given by Professor Dr Golam Shahhir Sattar, Vice Chancellor, Rajshahi University in the presence of Professor Gurmeet Singh, Vice Chancellor, Pondicherry University, Professor Dr Akbaruddin Ahmad, Chairman of PRC (bd) and Professor Dr Md Fazllul Haque, dean Faculty of Arts, Rajshahi University.