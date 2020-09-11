  • Home
Pondicherry University Reschedules End Semester Examinations

With the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) coming into force, the end semeseter examinations would begin from September 21, a release from the Controller of Examinations of the university said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 11, 2020 7:06 pm IST | Source: PTI

Puducherry:

Pondicherry University on Friday rescheduled all the end semester examinations of affiliated colleges and said students would be given the option to take tests online or offline. The examinations were scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 19. With the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) coming into force, the end semeseter examinations would begin from September 21, a release from the Controller of Examinations of the university said.

The release said students have been asked to exercise the option of taking the examination either online or offline or through blended mode by intimating the Principals of their respective colleges. The revised time-table would be displayed on the website of the university, it said.

