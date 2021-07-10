Pondicherry University Releases Prospectus Of Academic Year 2021-22

The prospectus of next academic session has been released by the Pondicherry university

Pondicherry university has released the prospectus of academic year 2021-22. The notification for admission and application registration will be opened shortly, the varsity said. For further information, candidates can visit the official website, pondiuni.edu.in.

Pondicherry University has ranked between 801 and 1000 in the recently announced QS World University Rankings 2022. The university, as per an official statement, also features in the top 20 among the Indian universities and institutions in the rank list from India. The university scored very well with regard to performance indicators like research impact and teaching commitment besides scoring a good ratio with regard to citation per paper and papers per faculty, it added.

Pondicherry University has also been ranked in the QS Asia Rankings between 301-350 successfully for the last four years rankings and 211-220 category among the BRICS Universities.

The Pondicherry University in a statement said that this has been achieved due to the constant academic and administrative support and encouragement given by the leadership of Vice Chancellor Professor Gurmeet Singh to the faculty, officers, staff, research scholars and students community to perform their best and bring better academic and administrative results to place the University among one of the top most Universities in India.