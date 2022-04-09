Pondicherry University Receives ‘District Green Champion’ Award For Implementing Swachhta Action Plan

Pondicherry University conferred District Green Champion

Pondicherry University has been recognised as the ‘District Green Champion’ by the Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education. The ‘District Green Champion’ Award has been conferred to the university for implementing Swachhta Action Plan through best green practices and sustainability index activities that are in line with sustainable waste management, water management, energy management, sanitation, hygiene, and greenery management.

The award was jointly received by the university representatives K Mahesh, Assistant Registrar (Public Relations), and Dr M Nandhivarman, Coordinator, Green Campus from E Vallavan, IAS, Special Secretary (Revenue) cum District Collector and it has been handed over to the Vice-Chancellor, Pondicherry University, in his office.

Pondicherry University under Professor Gurmeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, has been implementing several sustainable development and climate-change related initiatives over the past four years under the umbrella ‘green campus’.

The Swachhta Action Programmes complemented the Swachhta Action Plan, flagship programmes, multiple sustainable development goals, and mandatory requirements of the University Grants Commission (UGC), and Ministries like Ministry of Education, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, a university statement said.

One of the major reasons for Pondicherry University to pioneer in these noble initiatives and receive this award, the university statement added, has been the effective and efficient cooperation among various wings and departments including the Civil Engineering Wing, Electrical Wing, hostels, planning and development, NCC, NSS, departments like Social Work, Electronic Media (EMRC), Biotechnology, Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, Pollution Control and Environmental Engineering, Office of Green Campus, Research Scholars and Students and various service providers and stakeholders.