Pondicherry University Postpones All Exams Scheduled From April 19

The Pondicherry University on April 16 postponed all theory and practical exams in its affiliated colleges until further notice. These exams were scheduled to begin on April 19.

New exam dates will be announced later, Pondicherry University said (representational photo)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Pondicherry University on April 16 postponed all theory and practical exams in its affiliated colleges until further notice. These exams were scheduled to begin on April 19. The decision to postpone examinations has been made in view of the COVID-19 situation, an official statement said. The revised dates will be announced later.

“AII theory and practical examinations of Pondicherry University affiliated colleges scheduled from 19th April 2020 are postponed till further orders due to COVID-19 pandemic. The revised date will be announced later,” the official notification reads.

In March, the Union Territory government directed all colleges to conduct online classes for students, following a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the UT.

Classes would be held six days a week, from Monday to Saturday, the government had said.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, however, allowed offline practical classes with COVID-19 precautions.

"Practical classes for final semester students shall alone be conducted through offline mode (classroom classes) following the safety norms as per SOP (Standard Operating Procedure)," an official statement said.

On March 11, the Governor approved the proposal to declare 'all pass' status to Classes 1 to 9 students for this academic year.

