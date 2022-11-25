Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till November 30

Pondicherry University

Pondicherry University has extended the last date for submission of the online application form for admission to various PhD programmes for the academic session 2022-23. The registration deadline has been extended only for the entrance examination exempted category. Candidates can now apply for the PhD programme at Pondicherry University till November 30, 2022. The application form is required to be submitted online through the university website– pondiuni.edu.in.

Only those candidates who have qualified for the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC), NFSC, MANF or such National Level examination recognized by the university as equivalent and awarded a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or any other fellowship for pursuing doctoral research are eligible to apply for the PhD admission.

Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022 Direct Link

The selection of the candidates for the PhD programme will be done based on the presentation and interview conducted by the concerned departments or centres.

Candidates need to use separate applications for each programme. The payment of the application fee can be made only through online mode. General category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, whereas Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) category candidates need to make a payment of Rs 500.

Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022: Steps To Apply Online