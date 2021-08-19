Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended

Pondicherry University has extended the PG, PhD registration deadline

Pondicherry University has extended the registration deadline for admissions to various postgraduate, integrated postgraduate and PhD programmes for 2021–22 till August 20. The entrance examinations of Pondicherry University will be conducted on September 2, 3 and 4.

The university offers MA, MSc, MTech, MBA, MCA, MCom and other programmes and detailed information about the courses can be obtained from the university’s admission portal – pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2021-22.

For postgraduate courses, the application fee is Rs 600 for unreserved candidates and for SC, ST candidates, it is Rs 300. For PhD and MBA candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000 (for unreserved category) and Rs 500 (for SC, ST students). There is no application fee for transgender candidates.

The application fee for NRI, OCI and foreign country candidates is USD 100 and USD 50 for candidates from SAARC countries.

Pondicherry University will admit students based on entrance exam results for all courses, except for MBA (part-time), LLM and MPEd.

For PhD courses, admission will be based on the entrance exam or JRF and interview.