  • Home
  • Education
  • Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended

Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended

Pondicherry University has extended the registration deadline for admissions to various postgraduate, integrated postgraduate and PhD programmes for 2021–22 till August 20.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 19, 2021 10:01 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Pondicherry University Cancels First Year Odd Semester Exams; Final Semester To Be Held Online
Pondicherry University Admission 2021-22: PG Registration Begins Soon
Pondicherry Central University Introduces PG Course In Andaman And Nicobar Islands
Results Of Pondicherry University MBBS Exams Out After Lieutenant Governor Intervenes
Pondicherry University Releases Prospectus Of Academic Year 2021-22
QS World University Rankings: Pondicherry University Appears In Top 1,000
Pondicherry University PG, PhD Registration Deadline Extended
Pondicherry University has extended the PG, PhD registration deadline
New Delhi:

Pondicherry University has extended the registration deadline for admissions to various postgraduate, integrated postgraduate and PhD programmes for 2021–22 till August 20. The entrance examinations of Pondicherry University will be conducted on September 2, 3 and 4.

The university offers MA, MSc, MTech, MBA, MCA, MCom and other programmes and detailed information about the courses can be obtained from the university’s admission portal – pondiuni.edu.in/admissions-2021-22.

For postgraduate courses, the application fee is Rs 600 for unreserved candidates and for SC, ST candidates, it is Rs 300. For PhD and MBA candidates, the fee is Rs 1,000 (for unreserved category) and Rs 500 (for SC, ST students). There is no application fee for transgender candidates.

The application fee for NRI, OCI and foreign country candidates is USD 100 and USD 50 for candidates from SAARC countries.

Pondicherry University will admit students based on entrance exam results for all courses, except for MBA (part-time), LLM and MPEd.

For PhD courses, admission will be based on the entrance exam or JRF and interview.

Click here for more Education News
Pondicherry University, Puducherry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JIPMER Admit Card 2021 Released For Senior Resident Exam
JIPMER Admit Card 2021 Released For Senior Resident Exam
National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List Of 44 Teachers
National Teachers Awards 2021: Education Ministry Releases List Of 44 Teachers
Rajasthan Government To Upgrade 703 Primary Schools
Rajasthan Government To Upgrade 703 Primary Schools
Encourage Students To Participate In UNESCO’s Photo Contest: UGC
Encourage Students To Participate In UNESCO’s Photo Contest: UGC
NEET 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS You Can Take
NEET 2021: Courses Other Than MBBS You Can Take
.......................... Advertisement ..........................