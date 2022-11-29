  • Home
  • Education
  • Pondicherry University Is Allowing 2006-16 Students To Clear Backlogs

Pondicherry University Is Allowing 2006-16 Students To Clear Backlogs

"This is applicable to all the affiliated colleges of Pondicherry University situated at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the release read. The candidates can clear arrears papers in November/ December 2022 and April/ May 2023 exams

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 29, 2022 1:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till November 30
Pondicherry University Signs Agreement With Policy Research Centre, Bangladesh For Research, Student Exchange
Pondicherry University Admission 2022: Registration For UG, PG Distance Courses Ends Tomorrow
Pondicherry University To Close UG, PG Distance Course Admissions 2022 On November 15
ICMR Ties Up With Pondicherry University To Offer MSc In Public Health Entomology
Pondicherry University Application Deadline Extended For PG Degree, Diploma Programmes
Pondicherry University Is Allowing 2006-16 Students To Clear Backlogs
The candidates can clear backlog papers in November/ December 2022 and April/ May 2023 exams
Image credit: File Photo

The Pondicherry University has granted two additional chances to all undergraduate and postgraduate students of Arts and Science stream admitted from the academic year 2006-07 to 2015-16 to clear arrears, backlog papers. According to the university release, VC Gurmeet Singh has granted additional two additional chances to all the Arts and Science Under Graduate and Post Graduate students to clear arrears papers in November/ December 2022 and April/ May 2023 exams.

"This is applicable to all the affiliated colleges of Pondicherry University situated at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the university release read. ALSO READ | Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till November 30

Students have to apply for exam by paying Rs 3,000 as registration fee and 1,000 for each theory/ practical paper. "The colleges are requested to inform the concerned students through mail, letter and circular etc and give wide publicity of the additional chances given by the university to help students towards completing their degree," the university circular notified.

The university will soon release the exam notification on the official website- pondiuni.edu.in, candidates can get the details of exams on the website.

Click here for more Education News
Pondicherry University, Puducherry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA Date Announcement; Number Of Sessions This Year
Live | JEE Main 2023 LIVE: Updates On NTA Date Announcement; Number Of Sessions This Year
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Open Choice Filling Window Against Mop-Up Round Today
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Open Choice Filling Window Against Mop-Up Round Today
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Today
NEET PG 2022 Counselling: MCC To Announce Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment Result Today
JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected This Week: NTA Official
JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected This Week: NTA Official
DU UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off List To Be Released Today
DU UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off List To Be Released Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................