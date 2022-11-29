Pondicherry University Is Allowing 2006-16 Students To Clear Backlogs

Image credit: File Photo The candidates can clear backlog papers in November/ December 2022 and April/ May 2023 exams

The Pondicherry University has granted two additional chances to all undergraduate and postgraduate students of Arts and Science stream admitted from the academic year 2006-07 to 2015-16 to clear arrears, backlog papers. According to the university release, VC Gurmeet Singh has granted additional two additional chances to all the Arts and Science Under Graduate and Post Graduate students to clear arrears papers in November/ December 2022 and April/ May 2023 exams.

"This is applicable to all the affiliated colleges of Pondicherry University situated at Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam and Andaman and Nicobar Islands," the university release read. ALSO READ | Pondicherry University PhD Admission 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till November 30

Students have to apply for exam by paying Rs 3,000 as registration fee and 1,000 for each theory/ practical paper. "The colleges are requested to inform the concerned students through mail, letter and circular etc and give wide publicity of the additional chances given by the university to help students towards completing their degree," the university circular notified.

The university will soon release the exam notification on the official website- pondiuni.edu.in, candidates can get the details of exams on the website.