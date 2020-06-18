  • Home
  • Education
  • Pondicherry University To Hold Exams for Medical, Pharmacy Students

Pondicherry University To Hold Exams for Medical, Pharmacy Students

Pondicherry University, in a partial modification of the circular released on June 16, clarified that it will be holding undergraduate and post graduate examinations of medical, dental, nursing, and pharmacy students.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 8:25 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Pondicherry University Cancels Final Year Exams; Results Will Be Based On Internals
Punjab Engineering College Chandigarh Planning For A Semester Online
IIT Delhi Signs Agreement With Automotive Major To Support In-House Startups
COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Develops Affordable Transportation, Testing Kits
Now, Admission Based On JEE Main 2020 At Himachal Pradesh Technical University; Apply From June 22
Jadavpur University To Soon Decide On Supplementary Exams
Pondicherry University To Hold Exams for Medical, Pharmacy Students
Pondicherry University To Hold Exams for Medical, Dental, Nursing, And Pharmacy Students
New Delhi:

Pondicherry University, in a partial modification of the circular released on June 16, clarified that it will be holding undergraduate and post graduate examinations of medical, dental, nursing, and pharmacy students. In its earlier circular, the varsity had announced its decision to cancel the examinations of final year or semester students and it said that they will be assessed for results based on internal marks and continuous internal assessment during the semester.

This assessment, according to a statement from the Controller of Examinations had said that, is applicable to all regular papers offered during the final semester or year and also for all arrear papers held by the students.

Now, in the new circular, Pondicherry University has said the varsity has made decision regarding conducting the examinations for MBBS (Supplementary), dental, nursing, and pharmacy in the months of October or November based on the regulations of statutory bodies like Medical Council of India, Indian Nursing Council, Dental Council of India, and Pharmacy Council of India the University.

It has also said MD and MS examinations will be held during July-August 2020.

“Dates of examinations are subject to review depending upon the COVID 19 condition,” the new circular said.

Click here for more Education News
Pondicherry University, Puducherry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout JEE Main July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of JEE Main.

₹ 12999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster JEE Main 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for JEE Main.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series JEE Main July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 1999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Universities Should Start Courses To Increase Employment Opportunities, Haryana Education Minister
Universities Should Start Courses To Increase Employment Opportunities, Haryana Education Minister
Uttar Pradesh Universities, Colleges To Hold Exams After June 30
Uttar Pradesh Universities, Colleges To Hold Exams After June 30
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results' Date Update: Check Here
Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results' Date Update: Check Here
COMEDK And UniGAUGE 2020: Edit Form Over June 20-23, Admit Cards To Come In July
COMEDK And UniGAUGE 2020: Edit Form Over June 20-23, Admit Cards To Come In July
Telangana Inter Result 2020 Announced, 68.86% Pass In Second Year: Live Update
Telangana Inter Result 2020 Announced, 68.86% Pass In Second Year: Live Update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................