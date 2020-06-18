Pondicherry University To Hold Exams for Medical, Dental, Nursing, And Pharmacy Students

Pondicherry University, in a partial modification of the circular released on June 16, clarified that it will be holding undergraduate and post graduate examinations of medical, dental, nursing, and pharmacy students. In its earlier circular, the varsity had announced its decision to cancel the examinations of final year or semester students and it said that they will be assessed for results based on internal marks and continuous internal assessment during the semester.

This assessment, according to a statement from the Controller of Examinations had said that, is applicable to all regular papers offered during the final semester or year and also for all arrear papers held by the students.

Now, in the new circular, Pondicherry University has said the varsity has made decision regarding conducting the examinations for MBBS (Supplementary), dental, nursing, and pharmacy in the months of October or November based on the regulations of statutory bodies like Medical Council of India, Indian Nursing Council, Dental Council of India, and Pharmacy Council of India the University.

It has also said MD and MS examinations will be held during July-August 2020.

“Dates of examinations are subject to review depending upon the COVID 19 condition,” the new circular said.