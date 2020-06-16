Pondicherry University Exams Cancelled, Results Will Be Based On Internals

Pondicherry University has decided to cancel the examinations of final year or semester students and it said that they will be assessed for results based on internal marks and continuous internal assessment during the semester. This assessment, according to a statement from the Controller of Examinations, is applicable to all regular papers offered during the final semester or year and also for all arrear papers held by the students.

The varsity said in a separate circular that the modalities for grading will be finalised by the University.

“The Pondicherry University has permitted that the students of Final Semester/Year of affiliated institutions, who are supposed to write final semester/year examinations during April / May 2020, would be assessed for results based on Internal Marks and Continuous Internal Assessment during the semester,” the statement said.

“There will be no University examinations,” it said.

“This assessment is applicable to all regular papers offered during the Final Semester/Year and also for all arrear papers held by the students of final semester/year,” the Pondicherry University statement said.

It also said existing criteria and regulations are to be followed for award of internal marks and all formalities for writing examinations like registration, payment of fees, minimum attendance etc. is a must for assessment within the prescribed time limit.

“The students will be considered for evaluation only if they have registered for examination in SAMS and fulfill all the requirements as stated in our circular 1st cited,” the varsity said referring to an earlier circular.